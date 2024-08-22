To Avoid DOJ Entrapment, Trump Says He Doesn't Want Intel Briefings

Authored by Ken Silva via HeadlineUSA.com,

Donald Trump told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that he doesn’t want briefings from U.S. intelligence agencies because it could lead to him being accused of leaking classified information.

‘I don’t want them, because, number one, I know what’s happening. It’s very easy to see what’s happening … because as soon as I get that, they’ll say that I leaked it,” he said. “So, the best way to handle that situation is, I don’t need that briefing. They come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say, ‘You leaked it’ … So the only way to solve that problem is not to take it I don’t want it understood. I’ll have plenty of them when I get in,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, intelligence briefings have been regularly given to presidential nominees since President Harry Truman introduced them in the early 1950s.

Former presidents also typically receive briefings, but the Biden regime barred Trump from receiving them when it took control in 2021.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Joe Biden reportedly said weeks after assuming office.

The FBI has shown itself to be willing to kill Trump over allegations of mishandling info.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as part of the Justice Department’s investigation of him mishandling classified information. Search warrants unsealed earlier this year revealed that the FBI authorized the use of deadly force in that raid - in a move federal agents deemed “standard operating procedure,” but which received heavy criticism from conservatives and libertarians.

A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents-related criminal case against Trump last month, saying the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution. The DOJ has appealed that decision.

The case could be appealed and go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The basis for arguing that Smith was illegitimate was initially laid out in an amicus curiae brief by former Ronald Reagan attorney general Ed Meese that was filed with the Supreme Court for Trump v. U.S., the case considering Trump’s presidential immunity in Smith’s Washington, D.C., case.