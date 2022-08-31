Baby Wipes Used To Smuggle $12 Million In Cocaine Across Border

US Customs (CBP) announced on Monday that they had seized nearly $12 million worth of cocaine over the weekend, after smugglers used a tractor-trailer full of baby wipes to disguise their haul.

In a Monday press release, the CBP announced that agents on Friday selected the big-rig for inspection at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge just outside of Laredo, Texas.

"The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment," reads the press release, which notes that the total amount seized was worth around $11.8 million.

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," said Port Director Alberto Flores in the release, adding "This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities."

