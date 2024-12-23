'Back To South Africa': Democrats Call For Biden To Deport Elon Musk

Authored by Julianna Frieman via Headline USA,

Democrats on social media called for President Joe Biden to deport Elon Musk one month before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as the billionaire’s influence over the incoming administration became a point of attack.

Despite Biden’s apparent senility for the past four years, reaffirmed Thursday by a bombshell Wall Street Journal report, leftist pundits have attempted to drive a wedge between Trump and Musk with warnings of usurpation.

CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed panelists Sunday for feigning concern over the “unelected” Musk having Trump’s ear, saying, “Unelected people have been running the government for the last four years.”

CNN’s Scott Jennings slams media for feigning concern over the “unelected” Elon Musk while ignoring the WSJ’s Biden bombshell.



“Unelected people have been running the government for the last four years.” https://t.co/GNbVCU3Zxk — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) December 22, 2024

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have commented on Musk’s close relationship with Trump. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Face the Nation on Sunday that “it feels as if Elon Musk is our prime minister,” while Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., sarcastically slammed the SpaceX owner as “President Musk after he helped tank a 1,547 page federal spending bill.

"It feels like Elon Musk is our Prime Minister ... a large part of that voice is a reflection of the voice of the people."



This is an astute point. Elon Musk is acting as a populist leader, not an oligarchic one. It is why Trump was re-elected president.pic.twitter.com/qGtpLGpmOL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 22, 2024

Jayapal is right: Trump isn’t the president to be but rather Elon Musk the illegal alien is. pic.twitter.com/qDjGmdV5EK — Joey Kulkin (@incrediblekulk) December 20, 2024

Trump dropped a constitutional truth bomb on the idea of a “President Musk” during his speech Sunday at Turning Point USA’s America Fest Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you,” Trump told the crowd of the “smart” Department of Government Efficiency head. “And I’m safe, you know why? Because he can’t be—he wasn’t born in this country!”

🚨 TRUMP: “No, Elon Musk is NOT going to be President, that I can tell you. And I’m safe, you know why? Because he can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country. HAHAHA! 🫵😹” lmao pic.twitter.com/dEdEJzwOEm — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 22, 2024

Leftists on X recently jumped on the fact that Musk was born in South Africa by calling for his deportation—completely ignoring the rampant amount of illegal migrant criminals roaming the U.S.

“He should be deported,” Secular Talk host Kyle Kulinski wrote on the Musk-owned social media site.

Democrats are now calling for Elon to be deported. pic.twitter.com/ScMzIUuU5g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2024

While Kulinski faced backlash for his call for Musk’s deportation, similar posts appeared on X since Trump’s historic victory.

He’s a legal immigrant, genius. — God bless the USA! 🇺🇸🙏 (@re88465915) December 20, 2024

Only a fuckstick would deport the most successful innovator of our lifetime and keep pedophile legislators who keep us poor.



We should deport you. — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) December 20, 2024

Yes let’s deport the guy with national security level technology.

Does that really make sense to you? — JapaRican (@JapaRican1989) December 19, 2024

“I don’t remember going to the polls and seeing Elon Musk as being a candidate on anything. So why is he meeting with Congress about the government budget? Please deport this oligarchy back to South Africa. Elon Musk thinks he’s the president, because he bought Trump,” X user @OliviaHoney11 raged Thursday.

I don't remember going to the polls and seeing Elon Musk as being a candidate on anything. So why is he meeting with Congress about the government budget? Please deport this oligarchy back to South Africa. Elon Musk thinks he's the president, because he bought Trump. — ✨Olivia A.✨ (@OliviaHoney11) December 18, 2024

Another user, @badbadtzlevi143, expressed hate toward legal immigrants like Musk and said, “Let’s DRAIN THE SWAMP and make this non us native GO BACK TO WHERE HE CAME FROM.”

i’m calling for the deportation of elon musk. let’s DRAIN THE SWAMP and make this non us native GO BACK TO WHERE HE CAME FROM https://t.co/pZei60MQKu — 🎄jingle bElios 🩶LEVI MONTH🩶 (@badbadtzlevi143) December 22, 2024

Defund & deport lying POS Prez Musk! https://t.co/R7jSjZGR8b — Michelle P (@Arrogate2013) December 20, 2024

"BIDEN, DEPORT ELON MUSK AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!" https://t.co/PadeAyWP2D pic.twitter.com/P0A6LQlE7g — leon fr (@leonrealone) December 22, 2024

“BIDEN, DEPORT ELON MUSK AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!” X user @leonrealone added Sunday.