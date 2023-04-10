Baltimore Mayor Calls For Citywide Curfew After All Hell Breaks Out

All hell broke out on Sunday night in Baltimore City's Inner Harbor district when gunshots were heard, causing hundreds of spring break youngsters to scatter through the streets. The mayhem, captured on video, resembled an apocalyptic scene. As a result, Mayor Brandon Scott has proposed a citywide curfew for minors during the upcoming summer months.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said more than 200 "young people" went running after gunfire rang out just 50 feet from police officers, according to Fox Baltimore. A 14yo and a 16yo suffered gunshot wounds.

I’m reporting live on @wbalradio this morning from the #InnerHarbor, with @C4WBAL & @BryanNehman, after an #Easter night shooting here that saw a 14 yr old boy & a 16 yr old shot while @BaltimorePolice were breaking up a “big fight” in a crowd of upwards of 200 young people pic.twitter.com/kq2WEyptGH — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) April 10, 2023

Here's the video of the chaos:

"Either they [the kids] don't care about consequences or don't believe the consequences, and they have no respect for human life or the sanctity of life or authority to pull off that brazen cowardly act right there in the presence of police officers," said Harrison.

Mayor Scott said youth curfews would be implemented for the summer period.

"I want everyone to hear me and hear me very clearly. We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing the use of youth curfew in Baltimore as we move into the later Spring and Summer months," the mayor said.

None of this should come as a surprise...

Over fifty years of Democratic leadership has steered this struggling city into a hellhole of murders, broken families, collapsing education system, and an ever-worsening opioid crisis.

... and, of course, the Biden administration remains silent on Baltimore's rapid demise.