Soros-Backed Baltimore State's Attorney Indicted On Federal Perjury Charges

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is in trouble again. A grand jury indicted her on Thursday for lying on mortgage applications when she used the excuse COVID-19 related hardships to withdraw tax-free funds from her retirement account to purchase vacation homes in Florida, according to local news Fox Baltimore.

Mosby was among the first law enforcement officials supported by left-wing billionaire George Soros in his quest to remake the criminal justice system in the United States.

Mosby, a Democrat, lied about work-related financial hardships from COVID-19 to request early withdrawals of $90,000 from her retirement account. Under the federal CARES Act, it allowed emergency distributions of up to $100,000 in the event of a layoff, reduced work hours, and or furlough.

However, the $90,000 was used to purchase two vacation homes in Kissimmee, Florida, and Long Boat Key, Florida, in May 2020.

The indictment claims Mosby had no financial hardship due to the virus pandemic as her annual salary of $248,000 was paid in full that year.

She's been slapped with two counts of perjury originating from false statements of COVID-related financial distress and charged with making false statements on two mortgage applications.

Mosby also failed to disclose a $45,000 tax lien to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service went after her in 2020.

Mosby's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, released this statement:

Marilyn Mosby is innocent, has been innocent, and we look forward to defending her in the court of law, and presenting evidence of her innocence to a jury of her peers. We will fight these charges vigorously, and I remain confident that once all the evidence is presented, that she will prevail against these bogus charges—charges that are rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election.

None of this should come as a surprise because this is Maryland politics. Corruption and fraud go hand and hand in Baltimore City. Disgraced former Mayor Sheila Dixon was charged more than a decade ago for embezzlement. Ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years of jail in 2020 for wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US government. And now it's Mosby's turn to take center stage.

Mosby's husband, Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore city council, could be next. Let's hope newly elected Mayor Brandon Scott doesn't fall down the hole of his predecessors.