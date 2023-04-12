Bar Owners Say Customers Have Stopped Ordering Bud Light After Transgender Ad Campaign

The backlash against Bud Light has intensified following a controversial ad campaign featuring transgender 'influencer' Dylan Mulvaney drinking transgender-themed beer in a bathtub.

According to John Ruch, country music singer and owner of the Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville, TN, Bud Light used to be their most popular beer.

"The customers decide. Customers are king," he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday. "I own a bar in downtown Nashville called Redneck Riviera. Our number-one selling beer up until a few days ago was what? Bud Light. We got cases and cases and cases of it sitting back there. But in the past several days, you’re hard-pressed to find anyone ordering one. So as a business owner, I go, hey if you aren’t ordering it, we got to put something else in here. At the end of the day, that’s capitalism. That’s how it works."

According to Rich, fans are finding it "hard to stay loyal" to now-woke brands, and are instead voting with their wallets.

"And there are tons of up-and-coming American brands that people are flooding to right now," he said.

In one video, a beer merchandiser said of the situation; "I've never seen such little sales as in the past few days... I can't feed my family."

At Braintree Brewhouse in Massachusetts, Bud Light normally outsells rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light by 25:1, according to owner Alex Kesaris, who said that this week, 80% of Bud Light drinkers ordered something else, while the 20% who did order it "weren’t on social media and hadn’t heard yet," regarding the transgender ad campaign.

"I think society flexes it muscles sometimes and reminds manufacturers that the consumer is still in charge," said Jeff Fitter, owner of Case & Bucks restaurant and sports bar in Barnhart Missouri, in a statement to Fox Business. "In Bud Light's effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience."

Fitter says he's witnessed a 'catastrophic decrease' in sales of Anheuser-Busch bottled products this week of 30%, while draught beer sales plummeted 50%.

Even in Hell's Kitchen, New York, Bud Light sales were down 70% at one pub, according to Fox Business.

The bar typically sells though three kegs of Bud Light at the event — a total of 495 12-ounce pours. The bar sold only four 12-ounce Bud Light bottles this week, as the dart players held a mass protest against their league sponsor.

"They've already done enough damage in one week to disrupt year-long sales projections," one beer-sales representative told the outlet. "You don't just make up those sales. People aren't going to drink twice as much Bud Light the following weekend to recover the lost business."

Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, sent custom beer cans to Mulvaney featuring the trans activist’s face, a move that was criticized as pushing the transgender agenda. The custom can was created to celebrate a full year of Mulvaney transitioning to “girlhood,” according to the trans star’s Instagram post on April 1. In the ad, Mulvaney is shown promoting Bud Light drinks with the hashtag #budlightpartner. In a video, singer Kid Rock used Bud Light cans as target practice to express his anger at the promotional campaign. “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” he said. Mike Crispi, a podcast host and former Republican New Jersey primary candidate for Congress, had called for a boycott. “Boycott Bud Light and NEVER DRINK IT AGAIN EVER,” he stated in a tweet on April 3. -The Epoch Times

"What’s happening, Tucker, is people who have been loyal to brands for decades and decades are finding it hard to stay loyal to them, so they start hunting down other brands that they can support. There are tons of up-and-coming American brands out there that people are flooding to, kind of like mine," Rich continued.

More via the Epoch Times;

A ‘Truly Inclusive’ Campaign That ‘Feels Lighter and Brighter’

Bud Light’s promotional campaign with Mulvaney came after it appointed Alissa Heinerscheid as the vice president of the company in July 2022. With her appointment, Heinerscheid became the first woman to lead Bud Light in the company’s four-decade history.

Heinerscheid admitted that she wanted to push an “inclusive” ideology within the company during a March 23 podcast, “Make Yourself at Home,” hosted by Kristin Twiford.

“Female representation in this role has been something I’ve been really committed to … Ever since I took this job, I wanted to try to move the needle in some small choices along the way.”

“I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light. And it was ‘This brand is in decline. It’s been in a decline for a really long time. And if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.’ So, I have this super-clear mandate. It’s that we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand,” she said.

“What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation is sort of the heart of evolution.”

“You gotta see people who reflect you in the work. And we have this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor. And it was really important we had another approach.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment. The company has not made a public statement since the public backlash.