BareShelvesBiden Trends As Alarming Number Of People Report Empty Stores

Before Christmas eve, President Biden declared his administration's efforts to eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the holiday season had succeeded. Ten days into the new year, we can firmly say that is not the case.

The hashtag "BareShelvesBiden" has been trending on Twitter for the last 24 hours. The hashtag ranked on Twitter's most trending list as of late Sunday evening.

People from around the country tweeted pictures and videos of bare supermarket shelves as Biden's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force fails to address pandemic-induced disruptions.

Took this video in the beginning of the week in Wisconsin Dells at a Walmart. #BareShelvesBiden pic.twitter.com/FELySzIbGj — 🇺🇸Save Our Republic 🇺🇸 (@WeThePeople021) January 9, 2022

Even though Biden has pointed to the administration's progress in restoring supply chains by pushing for round-the-clock port operations at the nation's biggest ports, including the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, it appears supply chains remain snarled, and there's no clear sign on when they will be alleviated.

We found out over the weekend that port congestion was quickly spreading to New York City's container port.

While supermarket shelves go bare, once again, Biden's job approval rating continues to sink. People are dissatisfied with unbearable shelter, housing, energy, and food inflation.

The Biden administration can tout all they want about fixing supply chains, but in actuality, they're still snarled, and people are waking up to the fact that American continues to descend into a state no different than a third world country.