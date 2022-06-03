BBC Changed Victim's Statement So As Not To 'Misgender' Her Trans Rapist; Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Times of London reports that the BBC changed the wording of a rape victim’s testimony because woke employees didn’t want to ‘misgender’ the biological man who allegedly carried out the abuse.

The report notes that the BBC modified the woman’s statement following “a debate over the pronouns of her transgender attacker.”

“The woman referred to her alleged rapist as ‘him’ but insiders said that her words were changed to avoid ‘misgendering’ the abuser in an article on the corporation’s website,” the report adds.

The report clarifies that wherever the words “he” or “him” were used by the woman, the BBC changed the language to “they” or “them”.

“A source said the quote was the subject of heated debate prior to publication. Some journalists argued that the quote should remain intact, while others said it should reflect the trans woman’s preferred she/her pronouns,” the report further notes.

The woman, who is a lesbian, reportedly described the incident to the BBC, saying “He threatened to out me as a terf and risk my job if I refused to sleep with him. I was too young to argue and had been brainwashed by queer theory so he was a ‘woman’ even if every fibre of my being was screaming throughout, so I agreed to go home with him. He used physical force when I changed my mind upon seeing his penis and raped me.’”

After the BBC had finished editing the above statement it read “[They] threatened to out me as a terf and risk my job if I refused to sleep with [them]. I was too young to argue and had been brainwashed by queer theory so [they were] a ‘woman’ even if every fiber of my being was screaming throughout so I agreed to go home with [them]. [They] used physical force when I changed my mind upon seeing [their] penis and raped me.”

The piece is still up on the BBC website at time of writing.

This is literally the thing that Ricky Gervais satirises in his latest comedy special, which has led to more accusations of him being ‘transphobic’.

“HER PENIS YOU F***ING BIGOT”

An anonymous source from within the BBC told The Times that “They were originally all male references but the woke bros at the news website wanted to make them female because of misgendering. It’s quite shocking. I can’t think of any other situation where we would change the words of an alleged rape victim.”

Responding to the matter, the BBC said “It’s routine to have editorial discussions about different stories. Our only intention when deciding on language is to make things as clear as possible for audiences.”

Unbelievable.

Not out of line with the attitude of the British government, however, which is moving to brand ‘misgendering’ as a ‘non-crime hate incident’, according to reports.

All to satiate the woke mob.

