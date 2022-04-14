BBC Guide Tells Parents To "Examine Their Biases" If Their Toddler Only Has White Friends

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A BBC guide for parents written by a far-left Black Lives Matter activist tells parents to “examine their biases” and educate their toddler about racism if they only have black friends.

Yes, really.

The guide was written by author and activist Uju Asika, who previously asserted that “the Royal family is racist” and is “sitting on a legacy of global subjugation, pillaging and slave trading wealth.”

She sounds really impartial.

“Did your family express negative thoughts about foreigners and immigrants?” asks the guide, which is posted on the BBC’s Tiny Happy People website.

“What is your social circle like today? Does your child have Black or Brown friends over for playdates? Could you be doing more?”

“For white mums or dads, it might be time to examine your own internal biases,” states the website.

Parents are urged to ‘educate’ (indoctrinate) themselves about their hidden prejudices via books and TV shows.

They are also asked to talk to their kids about how, “Being white might give you certain advantages – for instance you are more likely to see people who look like you on TV.”

This is patently absurd given that black and brown people are vastly overrepresented on British television, in movies and TV commercials.

Dr. Alka Sehgal-Cuthbert, a former teacher and education expert at the campaign group Don’t Divide Us, criticized the guide for targeting white people.

“It’s clearly not impartial, it’s putting an intolerable burden on schools and on teachers,” said Sehgal-Cuthbert. “It is inappropriate and can very easily have unintended negative consequences.”

As we highlighted yesterday, a banner that said “British to be minority by 2066” was flown over the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the media whipping up contrived ‘outrage’ over the banner, its words were based on a study cited by Professor David Coleman of Oxford University which was widely reported on by the press at the time.

