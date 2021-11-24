Beijing Furious After Biden Invites Taiwan To Global Democracy Summit, While China Left Off List

It was previously reported that the US intentionally kept China and Russia off the list of invitees for the Biden administration-sponsored "Summit for Democracy" set to be held next month in virtual format. The first ever US-sponsored event of its kind has a goal of restoring democracy and promoting human rights across the globe, based on Biden's foreign policy agenda, and the US has invited at total of 110 countries to participate.

China on Wednesday is seething, issuing a scathing statement, after it's been revealed the White House has invited Taiwan instead of China to the world gathering which runs from Dec.9 through Dec.10.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a press conference in Beijing that it's "firmly opposed" to the "mistake" of the US inviting Taiwan, given Taiwan remains "inalienable part of Chinese territory," according to the statement.

AFP via Getty Images

"U.S. actions only go to show democracy is just a cover and a tool for it to advance its geopolitical objectives, oppress other countries, divide the world and serve its own interests," the statement added.

At the same time officials in Taipei are seeing it as a major diplomatic win - considering it advances Taiwan independence and self-rule on the world stage:

The island state would be represented by Digital Minister Audrey Tang and Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the US, said Taiwan’s foreign ministry. "Our country’s invitation to participate in the ‘Summit for Democracy’ is an affirmation of Taiwan’s efforts to promote the values of democracy and human rights over the years," the ministry said.

Starting especially under the Trump administration, Washington began more frequently denouncing Beijing for egregious human rights violations, especially in Hong Kong and in Xinjiang, the latter which reportedly has a system of Communist 'reeducation camps' for Muslim Uyghurs.

US-China tensions have only continued despite last week's virtual meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Biden wherein Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the 'one China' policy as Xi reportedly laid out that Beijing sees Washington support to Taiwan - including weapons transfers - as "playing with fire". State media reported Xi during the Nov.15 virtual meeting: "Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt." Biden had said according to the White House summery of the virtual summit that his administration "strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

Meanwhile, the Chinese and Russian militaries just this week pledged to expand their cooperation on the basis of "threats" emanating from the West, led by the United States.