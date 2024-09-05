On Being A "Threat To Democracy"

Authored by Donald Jeffries via "I Protest",

Merriam-Webster defines “democracy” as: “a: Government by the people especially : rule of the majority, b: a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.”

Well, that sounds good. Do we have a rule of the majority? The majority of Americans, after all, about eighty percent of them, are losing in this rigged economy, and living paycheck to paycheck at best. I don’t think they’re “ruling” anything. We all (well, some of us) know that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution clearly states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Again, sounds good. But when’s the last time you heard about one of our tyrannical judges ruling in favor of someone invoking the 10th Amendment? Since the Constitution delineates very limited powers to the central government, this should mean that the vast majority of power in this country resides in the States, or the people.

The 10th Amendment isn’t any more popular than the 1st, the 2nd, or the 4th. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have any “hate speech,” or “gun control” laws, or no-knock SWAT team raids on private residences. It’s pretty obvious that the people don’t have any power. There are, of course, distinct differences between democracy and the constitutional republic our Founders established. But today, in the year of our Lord 2024, we don’t appear to have either in America 2.0. Plenty of taxation, but no representation. Lincoln shattered the foundational principle of our War for Independence, the consent of the governed. Millions don’t consent to this tyranny and authoritarianism. It doesn’t matter. We can’t elect better leaders. 96 percent of these horrific incumbents are returned to office every election. It’s just as bad whether that’s because of fraud, or massive stupidity on the part of the voters.

Note in the illustration above that four of the ten hands are Black. Forty percent. Blacks are twelve percent of the U.S. population. Yes, I know that any television viewer would be shocked by that. I think that more than half the actors in commercials now are Black. I don’t need to mention how overrepresented Blacks are in sports and entertainment. So, how does all this excessive interest in our second largest minority group equate with majority rule? Which is what the dictionary says “democracy” is. What does “the people” mean? In our multicultural society, which people are we talking about? There are conflicting interests among these various groups of people. But the interests of White people- who are still clinging to a majority of the population- are ignored. Or belittled. By White elites.

Ballot referendums are a pure form of democracy. The voters decide on a policy, without any representative go-between. In 1994, a very demographically different California approved Proposition 13, which would have prohibited illegal immigrants from obtaining government services. Well, what could be more reasonable than that? The beloved Bill Clinton campaigned strongly against the measure, so you know it was a good one. Under the unconstitutional concept of Judicial Review, which I examine in detail in my book American Memory Hole, Judge Mariana Pfaelzer was able to quash the measure, and thus the will of the people, a month after the proposition was approved. To today’s Left, that was “democracy.” A judge overriding the majority of the people- you know, the ones who run things under a “democracy.” Millions of illegals later, we’re probably more “democratic” than ever.

In 2008, public opinion polls showed that 95 percent or more of Americans were opposed to the banker bailout. So, this being a democracy and all, every national political leader was opposed to the will of the people, and the disastrous bailout was implemented. In the 2020 election, millions of Americans were convinced that there had been massive electoral fraud, and that Joe Biden hadn’t been honestly elected. Was it a majority of the people? Hard to tell, but certainly enough that their voices should have been heard. That’s what would happen in any “democracy.” Instead, untold numbers of protesters were imprisoned, and some are still being denied due process over three years later. Those who appeared in court were subjected to Alice in Wonderland-style kangaroo trials, and given incredibly harsh prison sentences. We are told that these “insurrectionists” were a “threat to democracy.”

We hear that a lot now; about the “threat to democracy.” Donald Trump is a threat. So are all of those who support him. And the “White Supremacists” who secretly rule the land, but are too shy to ever make their presence known, represent the “greatest threat to democracy” of all. According to the lovable hair sniffer Joe Biden, before he was deposed from office in a silent coup. Elon Musk is another “threat.” Just issuing statements in support of free speech was enough. He probably doesn’t really believe in it, but in today’s climate, just saying something against censorship is a “threat to democracy.” Apparently, censorship is one of the cornerstones of democracy. Somebody tell Webster’s to update their definition. They did it for vaccines, after all, during the COVID psyop. Robert Reich and others now want Musk to be arrested. For making comments in support of free speech. That’s a “threat to democracy.”

Disputing the vote is a “threat to democracy.” If you don’t believe it, you may find yourself being prosecuted by the state. The same state that would be responsible for rigging elections, if one can imagine such a thing. Is that any different from the Crown prosecuting someone a few centuries ago, for offenses against the king? “Hate Speech,” the Orwellian term meant to cover Thought Crimes, is also something that violates the precepts of “democracy.” Disinformation, misinformation, conspiracy theories, all of it is a “threat to democracy.” Only FCC approved content is allowed in this democracy, peasant. The state will eagerly censor any unapproved books about Sandy Hook, Pizzagate, 9/11 and the like. But don’t you dare touch a pubic hair between the covers of the all-time classic Gender Queer. The Left considers removing this detailed account of man-boy love from school libraries to be “book burning.”

Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, Joe Biden attempted to frame the choices as either “democracy” or “MAGA Republicans.” Political satirist Tim Young observed, "I'm not saying ‘fascism’ officially had its coming out party in America tonight... I'm just saying Biden condemned his political opponents as a threat to America and democracy set to a blood red background with the military standing behind him." Never before had an American president demonized the opposition to such an extent. Biden was labeling half of America as “extremists.” Perhaps “insurrectionists.” So he was saying that protecting the border- as any nation must to remain sovereign- wasn’t “democracy.” Is private gun ownership part of “democracy?” So what does he and his ilk represent? Empty “Woke” rhetoric? Cancel culture? Abortion on demand?

I would love to hear a “journalist” ask Kamala Harris or Tim Walz for their definition of “democracy.” As we’ve shown, it isn’t the rule of the majority. White people, for example, are still a majority in this country, but anti-White discrimination in business and government hiring is established practice. That’s an odd way to treat the majority. You know, the ones who are in charge under a democracy. Harris, Walz, and every other leading Democrat is on the record as opposing free speech, and supporting censorship. So I guess democracy doesn’t mean free speech. Freedom of association? Nope, you’ll be branded “racist” if you say you aren’t interested in Black guys on a dating site. But you can harass Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of your restaurant. Does democracy respect privacy? Well, not if some cop asks you for your identification and you refuse, as you should under the Bill of Rights.

So what, then, is democracy? It sure isn’t what the dictionary says it is. To US leaders, who champion “our democracy” incessantly, it means sending billions to a comedian turned dictator in Ukraine, who has banned all political opposition and shut down newspapers who criticize him. Our billions are helping to “defend democracy.” Again, I’d really like to hear some Democrat define democracy. When I was a young, ACLU card carrying radical, I thought of the First Amendment when I thought of democracy. I thought of “the people” exerting their will, like Frank Capra taught me in his populist films. I thought of defending the little guy. Helping the poor. Avoiding war. Today’s Democrats defend the powerful. They don’t even notice the poor. And they haven’t opposed a war since Vietnam. To “Woke” Democrats, democracy means censorship, prosecuting your opponents, continuous war, and divisive cultural lunacy.

Benjamin Franklin described democracy as “two wolves and a sheep arguing over what’s for dinner.” In America 2.0 “democracy,” we have a small cartel of powerful wolves, and hundreds of millions of sheep. Despite it being a democracy, the sheep curiously have no power whatsoever. Thomas Jefferson is considered the first American Democrat, although his party called themselves the Democratic-Republicans. No modern Democrat dares to invoke Jefferson’s name, except perhaps to slander him as a “racist.” Jefferson would be a monumental “threat to democracy” in today’s world. So would all the Founders. Except Hamilton, of course. The Declaration of Independence is filled with “threats to democracy.” So is the Constitution, because of the inclusion of the Bill of Rights. Freedom. Liberty. Independence. All of it goes against the “core values” of America 2.0.

The word “democracy” comes from the Greeks, who are credited with establishing the first such form of government. In Greek, it means “peoples power.” Remember, the great Abraham Lincoln talked about of the people, by the people, for the people. Now he was celebrating a “cause” that revolved around stopping people from practicing all that “of, by and for” stuff, with guns and cannons. But the words are beautiful. They’re just classic disinformation. If only the Fact Checkers had been around at Gettysburg. So, the way the Greeks defined it, democracy sounds a lot like populism. Remember John Lennon’s song Power to the People? When’s the last time you heard that one on an oldies station? America is the wonder of the world; a democracy where the people have no power. And if you point that out, you’ll be considered a “threat to democracy.”

To most average people, democracy means freedom. Hey, we live in a democracy. We get to vote! The vote is sacred to defenders of American “democracy.” Go ahead, pick your candidate. You have two choices. Two! Our democracy is full of choices. That’s why “pro choice” is kind of the foundation of our “democracy.” The MAGA people are a “threat to democracy” because they want women to stop having abortions. To a mere community college dropout like me, that would seem to be a good thing. But apparently not. I see all the older women, past menopause, violently confronting pro-life demonstrators. It’s as if they would love to just have an abortion for the sake of it, if they were still biologically able to. That’s a moral disfunction I can’t comprehend. And we wonder why these same angry women embrace the transgender madness? Anything but birth! That would be a “threat to democracy.”

Just searching online, it’s easy to find all the “threats to democracy.” Like “racist,” they are everywhere. Democrats have called “Republicans” in general “threats to democracy,” much as Whites in general have been castigated for their imaginary “privilege.” During the 2022 elections, many Republicans were referred to as a “threat to democracy.” And to think the best the right-wingers in the 1950s could come up with was “commies” or “pinkos.” And elections themselves appear to be a “threat to democracy.” Time magazine warned, in 2021, that “American Democracy Can’t Survive Unless the Far Right Is Marginalized. Here’s How to Do It.” So despite their “rock the vote” lust for this “precious democratic right,” today’s Left actually wants to limit your largely nonexistent “choices” further. They want you to pick between a Democrat and a RINO. Every vote counts! Don’t complain if you didn’t vote. That’s “democracy.”

We also learn that “gender imbalance” is a “threat to democracy.” Presumably, this “threat” will be mitigated if the eminently qualified Kamala Harris attains the presidency. Another “threat to democracy” is the “climate crisis.” There are currently some 2807 climate-related laws and policies all around the world. But there is a call for even more. This obsession with the “climate” meshes perfectly with the insanity of transgenderism and critical race theory. What is meant by the “climate” is unclear. For instance, the damage done to the ecosystem by the Gulf Oil spill seems not to be any kind of “crisis.” Greta Thunberg is as disinterested in that as she is in the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Well, at least the poor residents there got some fast food, courtesy of Donald Trump. Trump going there was probably a “threat to democracy.” Buying them fast food definitely was.

Now, before you chide me by saying, don’t you know we live in a constitutional republic, not a democracy? So let’s go to the dictionary again. We learn that a republic is a “form of government in which a state is ruled by representatives of the citizen body. Modern republics are founded on the idea that sovereignty rests with the people.” So that sounds pretty much like a democracy to me. Both stress the power of the people. But if we are a republic, then again 80 percent or more of “the people” appear to have no power, no matter what the dictionary says. So, yes, I know we are supposed to be a republic, but what we have doesn’t look like that, either. How about an oligarchy? Which the dictionary says is “a government in which a small group exercises control, esp. for corrupt and selfish purposes.” Now, that sounds familiar! Is there a better description for our society?

Well, how about plutocracy? A plutocracy is defined as “a form of government or rulership by the rich. It is a form of governance where policies and systems are geared to benefit the wealthy and powerful more than others.” Well, bingo there as well! I think we can combine the small, corrupt group of oligarchs with the plutocratic reality that all our policies are designed to benefit the rich and powerful. So what do we call that? An oligocracy? A plutoarchy? However you look at it, our system of government is much closer to an oligarchy or a plutocracy than a constitutional republic or a democracy. So Thought Criminals like us are not a “threat to democracy.” We’re a threat to oligarchy or plutocracy. “Woke” Hollywood catchphrases are not a substitute for human liberty.

So, in essence, the “democracy” today’s Democrats extol and claim to be defending is not a “democracy” by any definition of the word. The January 6 protesters felt that their votes hadn’t been honestly counted. To our “representatives,” that means they were a “threat to our democracy.” If they’d shown you didn’t count the votes honestly, your “democracy” might be overthrown. The defenders of America 2.0 democracy embrace censorship, and war, the Great Replacement, the transgender lunacy, and multitudes of illegal immigrants. And if those immigrants commit violent crimes, you better not mention it, or you’ll be as “racist” as Donald Trump. Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of a bus for you. Your vote is precious. The troops died to preserve it. If anyone suggests otherwise, cancel them. Prosecute them. Hum the Black national anthem, click your heels three times and remember, you are defending democracy.