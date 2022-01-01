Ben Shapiro Eviscerates COVID Cult And 'Authoritarian Lockdown Nonsense' That's Destroyed 'Millions Of Lives'

Now that the tide has officially turned thanks to Omicron - the hyper-transmissible, vaccine-mocking Covid strain that features flu-like symptoms and virtually no death, public health officials and their legacy media lapdogs have some explaining to do.

In a Friday Twitter thread, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro shines an industrial grade spotlight in the faces of the hypocritical left over their seemingly-overnight pivot on Covid truths - which until now were verboten and could get one banned, demonetized, or canceled by woke mobs.

Without further ado:

So once it became clear that covid was not in fact a pagan god visiting vengeance on the unwashed Trump voters alone, the media and Democrats are now willing to admit the following: — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

Continued via Threadreaderapp (emphasis ours):

1. Cloth masks are ineffective against omicron (Leanna Wen, CNN); 2. The vaccinated can spread and get covid; 3. The death rate is comparable to the flu (Chris Hayes); 4. Many people are entering hospitals with covid, not from covid (Fauci); 5. Natural immunity is a reason omicron hasn't been as virulent (Fauci); 6. We have to take into account societal needs, not just spread prevention (CDC); 7. The asymptomatic should not be tested (NFL); 8. We should focus on hospitalizations and deaths, not case rate (Biden); 9. Children are not at risk and schools should remain open; 10. Covid is predominantly an illness affecting the immunocompromised and elderly and we should not shut down society.

Those of us in reality have been saying all this for months and most of it since May 2020. But your political priors were more important than the data. You had to have your demonization narrative.

So welcome to reality. And f*** all y'all for pretending you didn't know this so you could have fun crapping on Trump and DeSantis and all your red state relatives.

And btw, AOC and all you Leftist covid fanatics -- those whose virtue signaling authoritarian lockdown nonsense that has resulted in millions of lives destroyed -- stay in your states and leave mine alone.

We chose data and freedom. You chose alarmism and unearned moral superiority. Stay in NY, NJ, CA, and the rest -- and enjoy the actual paranoid nanny state you created among your friends who reward you for telling them they will kill their kids and grandma if they don't panic.

Oh yes, and Happy New Year to all.