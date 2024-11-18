Berkeley Communists Call For "Righteous Anger & Revolutionary Determination" Against MAGA 

The Revolutionary Communist Party USA, led by Bob Avakian, is outraged that their Marxist-aligned allies within the Democratic Party were defeated in the presidential election by the nation-loving, God-fearing Trump-Vance ticket.

Now, the communists are calling for "righteous anger and revolutionary determination," as their efforts to shape policy outcomes and push for a socialist reconstruction in America will be temporarily derailed under Trump's upcoming second term.

X user Andy Ngo shared an image of a flyer stapled to a telephone pole in Berkeley, California, calling for a communist workshop to plan a revolution against "Trump fascism."

"Two Countries" Within This Country—And The Whole Damn System's Got To Go!" the title of the poster reads. It states there will be an in-person meeting to plan for revolution at a Berkeley bookshop on Sunday evening and a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

A QR code attached to the flyer led folks back to Bob Avakian's Substack. He stated the group's intent:

"This is not a time for demoralization and despair—it is a time for righteous anger and revolutionary determination."

Other revolutionary communists promoted the upcoming meeting, indicating an "urgent call" for "revolution against Trump fascism and the whole system."

On election night, anarchists, communists, and other socialists in the Antifa group were activated in downtown Seattle, sparking mayhem.