Beto O'Rourke is Giving It Another Try, Now Running For Texas Governor

Remember Beta Beto O'Rourke and his "political career"? Probably not, considering how his presidential campaign ended in flames yet nobody even bothered to notice. Well, the Texas democrat - who clearly did not grasp the message from the Democrats' Virgnia debacle - is here to remind you and this morning O'Rourke annouonced that he is running for governor of Texas in 2022, in a challenge to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

The Democrat announced his run on his website and on Twitter.

I’m running for governor.



Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.



Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

“I want to serve this state and try to bring the people of Texas together to do some of the really big work that is before us and get past this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas,” he told Texas Monthly.

It was unclear if Texas wants Beto to serve it.

Running for governor will be Beto's latest failed political campaign: the 49-year-old former congressman lost to Ted Cruz when running for senate in 2018 and was a candidate for the 2020 presidential election before dropping out in November 2019. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1992.