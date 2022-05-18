Biden Admin Bracing For Wave Of Summer Violence Over Roe v. Wade

The Biden administration is bracing for a wave of violence this summer, assuming the US Supreme Court follows through in June on a leaked opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to Fox News.

According to a May 13 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo, threats have been made to "burn down or storm" the Supreme Court building.

The threats come as protesters have spent weeks outside the homes of conservative justices, who have been relocated along with their families for their protection.

The DHS memo carefully explains that rhetoric supporting violent extremism does not itself constitute extremism.

"The mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected," it reportedly reads.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News that the agency is "committed to protecting Americans' freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest," adding "DHS is also committed to working with our partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe."

Last week the Senate voted unanimously to increase security for USSC justices following the leak. It allows Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court's duties.

"Attempts to intimidate Supreme Court Justices by the Radical Left are sadly nothing new, but dangerous nonetheless," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) who instroduced the legislation. "We must protect the Justices and their families in case these protests do turn violent."

We're sure this summer's protests will be 'mostly peaceful.'