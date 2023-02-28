Biden Admin Proposes To Block Half Of Current Gas Range Models

Authored by Allen Zhong via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

An efficiency proposal by the Department of Energy (DOE) would block half of current gas cooking appliances from the U.S. market, an analysis by the federal agency shows.

The DOE proposed a maximum annual gas consumption of 1,204 thousand British thermal units (kBtu), also known as the EL 2 standard, for all gas cooking tops. If that rule is finalized, only half of those appliances that are currently on the market would be able to meet the new standard.

The department “estimates that nearly half of the total gas cooking top market currently achieves EL 2 and therefore would not be impacted by the proposed standard, if finalized,” DOE stated in an updated analysis (pdf).

The department issued the updated analysis mainly because it excluded certain types of gas cooking tops in the previous analysis that was published on Feb. 1 (pdf).

The governmental agency includes gas cooking tops with high input rate (HIR) burners in the new analysis.

The market share of qualified products expands substantially because all products with HIR can meet the new standard, according to the DOE.

The new rule would take effect three years after it’s adopted.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) stated that it’s “very concerned” about the direction of the DOE.

“They have released the most stringent proposal for gas ranges, which only a sliver of the market can meet,” Jill Notini, industry spokesperson for AHAM, told The Epoch Times. “It’s very concerning what they’re doing with gas products. We believe that there should be consumer choice and that consumers should be able to make a decision on whether they would like to purchase a gas or electric product.

“Clearly, the Department of Energy’s intentions are to eliminate gas products from the market. And they should just say that instead of releasing a deceptive and flawed analysis to justify their proposal.”

AHAM, a trade association that represents the manufacturers of household appliances sold in the United States, doesn’t trust the DOE’s analysis and is carrying out its own analysis.

The results of the proposed regulation could be much worse than the DOE stated, according to the AHAM.

“What we believe is that products right now in the market would need significant redesign in order to meet the proposed levels,” Notini said.

