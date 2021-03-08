Biden Admin Silences DHS Over Border Crisis As Viral Video Shows Flood Of Migrants Streaming Into Arizona

The Biden administration has told the Department of Homeland Security not to speak freely about the growing border crisis, according to Breitbart, which spoke with a "senior-level law enforcement source" within DHS who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The situation with media relations now is night and day compared to the last administration," said the official. "We have been advised not to speak on immigration issues at the border and to rely on DHS’s Office of Public Affairs and the White House Press Office to handle messaging."

The verbal order applies to senior law enforcement leaders within DHS and has no formal expiration date. It comes as the administration is struggling to manage the growing crisis caused by changes in border security and immigration policies leading to a spike in illegal crossings at the border. As local communities along the border continue to grapple with the release of migrants into their communities, the administration is facing criticism even amongst their own ranks, Breitbart reported.

The report comes after senior members of the Biden administration - DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Susan Rice - visited several cities in Texas to observe the border crisis first hand. Members of the press were not allowed to accompany the officials' visit to Border Patrol stations and a Health and Human Services detention facility for unaccompanied minors.

According to a source familiar with the DHS media restrictions, the prohibition is designed "to prevent the imagery of overcrowded facilities from circulating."

Meanwhile, a viral video tweeted on Sunday by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reveals: "The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden ’s open border, catch and release policy."

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden's open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office broke up yet another human trafficking operation, where they found 18 migrants packed into a smuggling stash house - arresting the migrants and transporting them to the Yuma Station for processing, according to Breitbarti.

#YumaSector and @YumaSheriff discover 18 illegal aliens in stash house. These inter-agency relationships are vital to safeguarding our community and dismantling these human smuggling operations. — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) March 4, 2021

Last month, Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested 11 Iranians who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border. Five women and six men from the "special interest" country were traveling as a group.