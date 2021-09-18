Biden Admin Starts Deporting Haitians From Under Texas Bridge, Fox Foils FAA Drone Ban

For a month and a half, we've been keeping an eye on the developments of thousands of migrants gathering under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, Texas. On Aug. 2, we first reported stunning drone footage from Fox News' Bill Melugin, who captured 1,000 migrants under the bridge surrounded by US Border Patrol agents. Now the number of migrants has increased to more than 11,000, and the federal government imposed a no-fly zone for unmanned aircraft systems.

The Biden administration's attempt to cover up the border disaster by blocking drones didn't stop Melugin and his team who hitched a ride on a Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter to capture an aerial view of the migrant crisis, mostly Haitians, crossing the Mexico–US border with ease and gathering under the bridge as they wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents.

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

BREAKING: Our @FoxNews drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, where it appears the mass of migrants has expanded once again.

Stunning visuals. More than 11,000 under the bridge as of yesterday w/ more streaming in. Expect that number to be bigger today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/phnep2MWz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Melugin took shocking videos of thousands of migrants not just crossing the border but gathered underneath the bridge, a testament to the Biden administration's mishandling of the migration crisis.

AMAZING -- Since the Biden administration has kicked @BillFoxLA and his team out from flying Fox News's drones along the U.S./Mexico border in Del Rio, TX, *local* law enforcement decided to get him a helicopter to hop in and go check things out to continue reporting. pic.twitter.com/pZ54my6E7o — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Melugin thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety for allowing his team to fly with them while the FAA grounded his drone. He said, "the true scope of the situation in Del Rio is seen best from the air," adding the FAA has now "cleared us to fly our drone again after FOX submitted a waiver."

Thank you to @TxDPS for taking us up in the chopper today while our drone was grounded by the Feds. The true scope of the situation in Del Rio is seen best from the air.

Also happy to report the FAA has cleared us to fly our drone again after FOX submitted a waiver. pic.twitter.com/ACG6IGxryL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

On Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety released more footage from the bridge.

At the direction of Governor @GregAbbott_TX, DPS continues to maintain an increased presence at the bridge where a growing number of migrants are gathering in the Del Rio Sector. pic.twitter.com/yFxlvmfOrW — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

Aerial footage from DPS Aircraft Operations Division 🚁 pic.twitter.com/AdWwrdUSSr — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

DPS stands ready to protect the people and property of this great state. pic.twitter.com/0d816Z57D1 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration fails to see the border crisis as they completely ignore the growing problem.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) requested the president to deploy National Guard along the southern border. He stated Friday that thousands of illegal immigrants, mainly from Haiti, are assembling under the bridge.

"The Biden Administration must recognize this for what it is: A National Security Crisis. As such he must fully deploy the National Guard to the southern border to help our Border Patrol agents with more resources to control the situation. "Recently, over 10,000 migrants have surged to the border in Del Rio. It is no coincidence this is happening as Democrats in Congress are moving to pass legislation that would grant immediate citizenship for up to 10 million illegal immigrants. This is a wakeup call to Democrats that their policies are putting American lives in danger and must be abandoned," McCarthy said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who traveled to the bridge on Thursday, called it "the most horrific thing I've ever seen."

"There are right now, as we're speaking, there are 10,503 people under that bridge. It is packed in as a mass of humanity," Cruz said. "They take your breath away because it just goes on and on and on—infants, little children, people struggling enormously."

Cruz criticized the Biden administration for the situation and called for deportation flights of the migrants.

"It's a political decision that Joe Biden could end tonight by simply following the law and saying we're going to send people back to Haiti, which is what federal immigration law requires," Cruz said.

The Biden administration paused deportation flights to Haiti after a powerful earthquake devastated the country last month. There's talk the administration may restart "widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday," according to AP News.

Biden's rollback of Trump-era border policies has created an utter mess that mainstream leftist media chooses to ignore.