Biden Administration Set To Appeal Ruling That Lifted Mask Mandate For Travel

In a stunning move - soon to be filed under the "completely lost touch with America" folder - the Biden administration is reportedly planning to appeal the ruling that lifted the COVID mask mandate on travel, just hours after most major airlines and airports (and ground transportation) has dropped their mask rules.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice today released the following statement on Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc., et. al. v. Biden, et. al. from spokesman Anthony Colev: “The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health. The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve. “On April 13,2022, before the district court’s decision, CDC explained that the order w’ould remain in effect while it assessed current public health conditions, and that the Transportation Security Administration would extend its directive implementing the order until May 3 to facilitate CDC’s assessment. “If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice wall appeal the district court’s decision."

So, if the CDC - against all the actual science - concludes that wearing a mask should remain mandatory, instead of leaving it as a personal decision, the Biden DoJ will appeal the ruling that was celebrated by most.

And the winner of the most ironic sentence of the day goes to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, who after relying on court ruling after court ruling to enforce varying levels of health tyranny for the last 15 months, uttered the following in her out-loud voice...

"Public health decisions shouldn't be made by the courts. They should be made by public health experts."

Who said the left doesn't do humor... talking of which...

Babylon Bee has some advice for those still living in fear:

It can be difficult, though, to suddenly see all those triggering human faces after the government coddled you and fed your psychotic delusion and fear for the last two years. Here are seven ways to cope: Close your eyes and imagine everyone is wearing a full hazmat suit. - It's a neat little trick that actually works. Scream at the sky. - This is a well-known coping mechanism. It works especially well if you record your scream onto your TikTok account. Play The Sims 4 and manage other people's lives like you're an all-powerful god to your heart's content. - Now you can drown people by surrounding their swimming pools with an impenetrable wall of potted plants. You're in charge here! Upgrade to 3 or 4 masks, or just roll around in a giant hamster ball. - Keep upping the number of masks you wear, but if that's not enough, go the hamster ball route. Get your pilot's license and start your own airline. - aIrLiNeS aRe PrIvAtE cOmPaNiEs ThEy CaN dO wHaT tHeY wAnT! Just remember, we're all in this together. - It's just for a little while. It's a small sacrifice to make. If it saves one toddler from a speech impediment it's all worth it. Never go outside again. - Curl up in a ball and live out the rest of your days in the corner of your home, completely safe from COVID.

Bear in mind that nothing is stopping the fearful from 'masking up' against the virus...

"you are free to wear masks if you like... if they work, they will protect you, if they don't why mandate them?"

Presumably there are a number of "political science" reasons for the appeal:

1) "Trump" judge 2) Keeping whatever is left on the 'Democratic base' together as the unhinged rantings of the blue-checks on Twitter as the dissonance suddenly strikes that they have been wearing face diapers for 2 years for no reason.

As one more reminder, it was just hours ago that no lessor arbiter of 'the science' than President Biden said that it's "up to them" for people to decide whether to wear masks.