Biden Advisors Threaten To "Beat The Shit Out Of" Staffers Who Don't Keep Quiet

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

It’s weird seeing the media pile on with the ‘scoops’ about what exactly is going on behind the scenes with Biden’s panicking entourage, but this one takes it to another level.

CNN reports that a prominent Democrat has claimed Biden’s advisors have threatened White House staffers, saying they will “beat the shit out” of anyone who says anything about Biden’s health that runs contrary to their narrative.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper spoke with reporter MJ Lee in a bizarre segment in which she revealed the claims.

Lee noted “You know, we talked to a lot of folks who said, ‘Of course we know that he has aged. Of course, we had seen some signs, especially over the last year, of his decline in terms of his physical stamina, his mental clarity.’ But that version of the president that we saw on the debate stage, they said was basically unrecognizable.”

She continued, “what my colleagues and I have really reported on is there is a lot of anger and the blame that is being placed on the inner circle of advisers and family members around the president and what these people say is this really painstakingly choreographed and stage managed daily operations at the White House around the president that is set up, specifically designed to prevent the public from often seeing the president in these extended unscripted settings.”

“And one thing that many of the folks that we spoke with that they are so furious about is this idea that when people have gone to these inner circle of advisers around the president to express some of these concerns, that they were not taken seriously or really brushed aside,” Lee added.

Then came the kicker.

“This is what one top Democrat told me, they said, “Everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views, they call everyone, and they beat the shit out of them and say stay on message,” Lee asserted.

Lee also claimed that the source said members of Biden’s family have also been warned not to step out of line.

The comments come after multiple reports, many in the New York Times, citing insiders who say Biden is completely out of it.

Tapper also cited yet another longtime Biden advisor, claiming he received the following text message:

From a longtime Biden adviser: pic.twitter.com/UW1LH6hnz8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 11, 2024

The CNN anchor took some flak for suddenly and strangely being on board with the ‘Biden’s brain is fried’ angle after years of ignoring it.

The media are in full CYA mode after being exposed as corrupt liars. Jake Tapper has suddenly developed amnesia about everything we've said for the past 4 years. https://t.co/auLkl3xI6F — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) July 12, 2024

With the greatest of respect, Jake, our side of Twitter has been talking about this for the past four years, and we’ve been met with denial after denial and called conspiracy theorists — Dave 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦞 (@RetiredMod) July 11, 2024

I love how the media (you) is acting like this is all the Biden administration's fault and you guys had no part in this.



You knew the whole time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 11, 2024

It doesn’t end there today either for the Biden advisor leaks.

NBC News reports that three Biden officials have told them they believe his chances of winning are zero.

NEW: Three Biden officials directly involved in his re-election tell @nbcnews his chances of winning are zero.



“He needs to drop out,” one Biden campaign official said. “He will never recover from this.”@jonallendc @carolelee & me https://t.co/6MsBdn7YHu — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 11, 2024

The report notes “Several of President Joe Biden’s closest allies, including three people who are directly involved in efforts to re-elect him, told NBC News they now see his chances of winning as zero — and the likelihood of him taking down fellow Democratic candidates growing.”

It adds, “‘He needs to drop out,’ one Biden campaign official said. “He will never recover from this.’”

“Those who spoke to @NBCNews said the sentiment that he should exit and leave the Democratic nomination to someone else — most likely Vice President Kamala Harris — is widespread even within the ranks of the campaign and the outside Democratic entities supporting it.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 11, 2024

Again, people have questions as to why the media is suddenly all over this like flies on you know what.

Name them, and then let them call for his resignation. Until then, you aren’t to be believed. — 🇺🇸 🇵🇷Bruja. A glamorous chaos goblin. (@LadyMcDeathAk) July 11, 2024

It’s always a no name “aide”, “consultant”, “official”.



The media can’t be trusted. — Athos supports Biden (@athosdavis) July 11, 2024

Why did you not name the 3 officials.....this is just another hit job from the press, you are all pathetic. — BrianJ (@sunterra1014) July 11, 2024

