Biden AG Pick Merrick Garland Vows To Prosecute Capitol Rioters

President Biden's pick for Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has vowed to prosecute participants in the Jan. 6 incursion into the US Capitol.

"If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government," said Garland in an opening statement prior to his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Monday.

Will Garland also prosecute BLM organizer John Sullivan, who participated in the 'storming' of the Capitol - after which he sold footage to CBS and NBC for a combined $70,000?

Garland, whose nomination to the US Supreme Court was blocked by Republicans in 2016, also signaled that he will make decisions independently from Biden, according to Bloomberg.

"The president nominates the attorney general to be the lawyer -- not for any individual, but for the people of the United States," unlike Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, who described himself as the president's 'wingman.'

Biden has said he’ll let his attorney general make the tough calls on touchy matters -- including pending investigations of his son, Hunter Biden, and inquiries touching on Trump. “One of the most serious pieces of damage done by the last administration was the politicizing of the Justice Department,” Biden said at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee on Feb. 16. “Their prosecutorial decisions will be left to the Justice Department, not me.” -Bloomberg

Garland also said during his testimony that the DOJ's civil rights mission is "urgent because we do not yet have equal justice."

"Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," said the 68-year-old judge of nearly 25 years.

Garland first served in government as a special assistant in Jimmy Carter's administration before going into private practice. After serving a brief stint as an assistant US attorney in 1989, Garland then became a deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's criminal division in 1993, after which he was promoted to a top aide of the deputy attorney general.