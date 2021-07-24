Biden Aggressively Heckled At Virginia Event: "This Is Not A Trump Rally!"

President Joe Biden was met with aggressive boos and heckling when he spoke Friday night at a campaign event in Virginia, there to support Terry McAuliffe's bid for a second term as the state's governor.

It appears the moment he began praising Alabama's governor Kat Ivey, a Republican, for encouraging all residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, his Democrat supporters grew angry, with the disruption so significant that he was forced to address the boos. But the ruckus appears also to have begun with a group of environmental activists at the event.

Joe Biden gets heckled by protesters at a rally for Terry McAuliffe pic.twitter.com/U5sRvqKpEj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 24, 2021

He had said the moment before he got heckled: "What we have now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. A lot of our conservative friends have had a second thought. They've seen the Lord. Thank God the governor of Alabama - had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country - has now, and I'm genuinely complimenting her..." in reference to the Republican governor. And an already existing smattering of boos grew loud and overtook the crowd at that point.

"It's okay, it's okay," Biden said in frustration as he sought to calm the crowd. And apparently his thinking at that point was... when in doubt, simply invoke Trump to give the crowd some quick satisfaction:

"Look, this is not a Trump rally. Let 'em holler. No one's paying attention."

Biden, heckled at a rally in Virginia: “Let ‘em talk… that’s okay. This is not a Trump rally. Let ‘em holler. Nobody’s paying attention to them.” pic.twitter.com/n2zeaCbY07 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2021

While he got some laughs, the heckling actually briefly continued, with some activists in the crowd reportedly also shouting "Stop Line 3!" in reference to a Canada to Minnesota oil pipeline project in the works.

The New York Post suggests it was the environmental activists mainly responsible for the heckling:

Biden was about two minutes into his remarks at an Arlington rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe when a group of people began yelling “Stop Line 3!” referring to a controversial oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

The report continues, "The rest of the crowd attempted to drown out the protesters by booing and chanting Let’s go, Joe! as the president tried to restore order."