Biden Reveals The US Is Training Ukrainian Troops In Poland

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

President Biden appeared to reveal on Monday that the US is training Ukrainian troops in Poland. Biden made the comments when trying to explain a recent gaffe. In Poland on Friday, President Biden told members of the 82nd Airborne Division that Ukrainians were “stepping up” against the Russian assault and said, “You’re going to see when you’re there,” suggesting that the US soldiers would be entering the war zone.

Explaining his comments on Monday, Biden said, “We were talking about helping train the troops in — that are — the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland. That’s what the context.”

Biden's staff has already walked this back, admitting he was confused.

“I was referring to with — being with and talking with the Ukrainian troops who are in Poland,” he added.