Biden Approval Rating Hits New All-Time Low Of 31%, Now 'Underwater' With Own Party

Just when you thought President Joe Biden's approval rating couldn't get any worse, a new Quinnipac University poll released Wednesday reveals it's dropped to all-time lows, 71% of voters don't want him to run again in 2024 - including a majority of Democrats (54%).

Comparatively speaking, 60% of voters don't want to see former President Donald Trump run again, though this figure includes just 27% of Republicans.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy stated alongside the polling results, "There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party." When asked if the election were held today which party the voters would like to see control the U.S. House of Representatives, they were torn between parties with a roughly 50-50 split. -Fox News

Just 28% of those polled said they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, with 66% disapproving.

The top concern among Americans, as with most recent polls, has been inflation - which is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%.

And when one looks at an aggregate of polls from RealClear Politics, it's abundantly clear that Biden is absolutely cratering here.

It's amusing watching them having to confront and process the full scope of the disaster they created, one which worsens weekly. The way they manically swerve from complete confusion to full-on panic and back again is endlessly entertaining.



"Wait, our views aren't heeded?!?" https://t.co/G15CrBUQFD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 20, 2022

Perhaps Biden's gaffes (or accidental truth-telling) should be of greater concern as well - as the 79-year-old president said on Wednesday that he has cancer because his mother used windshield wipers to remove oil from their car's windshield.

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022