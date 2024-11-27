Biden Asks Congress To Authorize $24BN More To Spend On Ukraine

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve $24 billion in additional spending on Ukraine as it’s working to ramp up the proxy war as much as possible during President Biden’s final weeks in office.

POLITICO Pro obtained a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget that asked Congress to include additional Ukraine spending in a continuing resolution that’s expected to be voted on next month. Two congressional aides said Congress received the proposal on Monday.

Image source: US Air Force

The request asks for $8 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative, a form of military aid that allows the US to purchase weapons for Ukraine, and $16 billion to replace US military equipment that’s been sent to Ukraine.

The money to replenish US weapons would allow the Biden administration to use the remaining Presidential Drawdown Authority for Ukraine, which allows the US to ship weapons directly from US military stockpiles. The administration is looking to rush arms shipments to Ukraine throughout the rest of the transition period.

If Congress agrees to the request, it would bring total US spending on the proxy war, according to publicly available data, to about $210 billion.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed a foreign military aid bill into law that included $61 billion for Ukraine. Before that, the US spent at least $125 billion on the conflict.

US officials have told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is trying to put Ukraine in the best position possible before President-elect Donald Trump might push for an end to the war.

US officials acknowledged that within a few months, Ukraine could be pushed into negotiations and could end up ceding territory. "Biden’s reversal of his previous policies on mines and missiles was intended in part to give Ukraine the strongest possible hand as it enters those potential talks," The Washington Post wrote.

🚨#BREAKING: Joe Biden has asked congress for another $24 billion for Ukraine…



…while #WNC looks like this TODAY. pic.twitter.com/8TLS7yspKe — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 26, 2024

"The change of direction also caps a long-standing pattern, as Biden has often resisted upgrading Kyiv’s weaponry for fear of escalation with Russia, only to relent a few months later," the report added.