Biden "Badly Under Water On All Of The Top Issues"; ABC Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An ABC News survey has concluded that Joe Biden is a “serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide,” as his approval numbers on all major issues are “badly under water”.

The poll found that on gas prices Biden’s approval is just 27% and on inflation, he has just 28% approval.

That’s telling given that 80% of respondents also said inflation is an ‘extremely or very important factor’ in how they will vote, with a further 74% saying gas prices is a top factor.

Overall on the economy, Biden managed 37%, and given there is still a whole Summer to go until the midterms, that figure is expected to slump even further.

ABC POLL: "Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide ... he is badly underwater on all of the top issues." pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

The findings are broadly in line with a CNN poll that found 66% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy:

CNN POLL: 66% of Americans DISAPPROVE of Biden’s handling of the economy.



A majority say Biden's policies have WORSENED economic conditions. pic.twitter.com/aBBTuzSqbg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

Inflation has surged to a 40 year high, while real wages have DECLINED:

ABC: "Prices today, including food, rents, and gas, are up 8.3% from a year ago — FAR more than wages." pic.twitter.com/xIQ3oQw7oB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

Economist Tyler Goodspeed: Under Joe Biden, "real wages continue to DECLINE."



"Nominal wage growth just hasn't been keeping up with inflation." pic.twitter.com/Gnayjtets8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

CNBC: "We talk about inflation — it's a regressive tax" that's hurting American consumers.



Inflation has surged to a 40-year high under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Eabb3O4wOo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

Yet, bizarrely, Biden claims that savings are up:

Biden claims "savings are up."



Families have an average of $9,000 LESS in savings than last year. pic.twitter.com/mr9aTh4YKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

And he claims that “more Americans feel financially comfortable” since he took office:

Biden: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt ... more Americans feel financially comfortable" pic.twitter.com/6nYCpMfLRG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 3, 2022

What the fuck is he talking about? He’s just outright lying.

Never mind, off to the beach!

Babies are starving. Families can’t afford gas. The border is open.



Joe Biden is at the beach. https://t.co/o2OkHe5pZV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.