Biden "Badly Under Water On All Of The Top Issues"; ABC Poll Finds
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
An ABC News survey has concluded that Joe Biden is a “serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide,” as his approval numbers on all major issues are “badly under water”.
The poll found that on gas prices Biden’s approval is just 27% and on inflation, he has just 28% approval.
That’s telling given that 80% of respondents also said inflation is an ‘extremely or very important factor’ in how they will vote, with a further 74% saying gas prices is a top factor.
Overall on the economy, Biden managed 37%, and given there is still a whole Summer to go until the midterms, that figure is expected to slump even further.
ABC POLL: "Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide ... he is badly underwater on all of the top issues." pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022
The findings are broadly in line with a CNN poll that found 66% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy:
CNN POLL: 66% of Americans DISAPPROVE of Biden’s handling of the economy.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022
A majority say Biden's policies have WORSENED economic conditions. pic.twitter.com/aBBTuzSqbg
Inflation has surged to a 40 year high, while real wages have DECLINED:
ABC: "Prices today, including food, rents, and gas, are up 8.3% from a year ago — FAR more than wages." pic.twitter.com/xIQ3oQw7oB— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022
Economist Tyler Goodspeed: Under Joe Biden, "real wages continue to DECLINE."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022
"Nominal wage growth just hasn't been keeping up with inflation." pic.twitter.com/Gnayjtets8
CNBC: "We talk about inflation — it's a regressive tax" that's hurting American consumers.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022
Inflation has surged to a 40-year high under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Eabb3O4wOo
Yet, bizarrely, Biden claims that savings are up:
Biden claims "savings are up."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022
Families have an average of $9,000 LESS in savings than last year. pic.twitter.com/mr9aTh4YKD
And he claims that “more Americans feel financially comfortable” since he took office:
Biden: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt ... more Americans feel financially comfortable" pic.twitter.com/6nYCpMfLRG— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 3, 2022
What the fuck is he talking about? He’s just outright lying.
Biden Gas Hike: pic.twitter.com/bIe9AAZQYI— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022
Never mind, off to the beach!
Babies are starving. Families can’t afford gas. The border is open.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022
Joe Biden is at the beach. https://t.co/o2OkHe5pZV
* * *
Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.