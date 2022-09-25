Biden CDC Awarded Millions To Soros-Funded Activist Group Suing DeSantis

In February, 2021, the Biden administration-run Centers for Disease Control (CDC) awarded a Soros-backed pro-migrant nonprofit $7.5 million under the guise of pandemic-related support for "LATINX ESSENTIAL WORKERS AS HEALTH PROMOTERS," and aimed "to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate impacts among Latinx and Latin American immigrants," according to an analysis by the Daily Caller.

The group, Alianza Americas, is currently suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other Florida officials over migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard earlier this month.

The group has also received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros' Open Society Network.

Alianza Americas is “focused on improving the quality of life of all people in the U.S.-Mexico-Central America migration corridor.” The membership-based group, which Soros’ Open Society Foundations network (OSF) sent almost $1.4 million to between 2016 and 2020, was awarded a $7.5 million CDC grant in February 2021, according to a grant listing reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. -Daily Caller

The CDC funds were distributed under a program called "Protecting and Improving Health Globally: Building and Strengthening Public Health Impact, Systems, Capacity and Security."

"The CDC grant is another example of Biden abusing tax dollars to promote illegal immigration and to enrich his liberal friends, under the guise of increasing ‘awareness’ of an emergency even Biden admitted is over," Brian Harrison, who under former President Donald Trump was chief of staff for the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees the CDC, told the Caller.

On Tuesday, Alianza Americas filed the DeSantis lawsuit through advocacy law firm Lawyers for Civil Rights, after the Florida governor overwhelmed Martha's Vineyard with 50 migrants - a move Democratic lawmakers labeled "inhumane."

According to the lawsuit, DeSantis "intentionally targeted only individuals who are non-white and born outside the United States."