print-icon
print-icon

Biden Claims There Are '54 States' In Latest Gaffe

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022 - 04:30 PM

Remember when a group of psychiatrists led by fired ex-Yale shrink Brandy X Lee wanted to impeach Trump for 'lacking mental capacity to fulfill the duties of his office'?

While Brandy continues to obsess over Trump, Joe Biden - the man with his finger on the button, is a complete vegetable.

In his latest gaffe, the 'most popular president in US history' claimed that Democrats campaigned in "54 states" in 2018 to defend Obamacare.

 "And, of course, they’re going try for their 499th time, or whatever the number is — they’re still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. And, by the way, if they do, that means — not a joke, everybody," said Biden, not jokingly. "That’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states."

"The reason is people didn’t realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get health care is because of that Affordable Care Act," Biden continued, warning that "these protections will be gone as well if Republicans get their way."

Amazingly, Biden has his defenders - including this self-described 'attorney and animal lover' who claims Biden must have been referencing US territories, while talking about Dems campaigning for Obamacare.

Of course, even if Biden was talking about US territories - their residents can't vote in US elections and have non-voting representation in Congress.

0