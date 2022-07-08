Biden Comms Staffer Lies About Extremely 'Senior Moment' With Teleprompter

For those who paid attention to President Biden's attempt at giving a speech on Friday, you may have noticed that the 79-year-old president has gone full Ron Burgandy - reading literally whatever is on the teleprompter, including "end of quote" and "repeat the line" - which were obviously cues for Biden's 'inside voice' and not to be read.

In case you missed Biden's incredibly incoherent speech just now, here's a quick 21 second recap. pic.twitter.com/GlF0srePda — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 8, 2022

The flubs led to mass ridicule over Biden's senior moments...

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

Enter Emilie Simons, Biden's assistant press secretary - who straight-up lies, claiming Biden ackshually said: "let me repeat the line."

No. He said, "let me repeat that line." — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

Which earned Simons a nice ratio...

In response, digital strategist Greg Price slows down the clip to emphasize her lie.

It’s even funnier when you realize Biden literally did not say what his comms staffer is telling you he said.pic.twitter.com/PFC6wTY4n5 https://t.co/9FzzuXcQYY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Even if he did say "let me repeat that line" (which he didn't), he did not go on to repeat the line. — jujubea (@jujubea10) July 8, 2022

Great job making this go even more viral, Emilie...

Then there was this gem:

Joe Biden claims that the assassination of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is "is the first use of a weapon to murder someone in in Japan." pic.twitter.com/YOHWTv90K0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, today's press briefing was a hot mess: