Biden DHS Head Quits After Being Told 'Resign Or Be Fired'

US Customs and Border Commissioner Chris Magnus has quit his position after being asked by DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas top leave or be fired.

In a recent interview, Magnus told the LA Times that the request was reiterated by DHS #2 John Tien.

"I expressed to him that I felt there was no justification for me to resign when I still cared deeply about the work I was doing and felt that that work was focused on the things I was hired to do in the first place," Magnus told the Times in a Friday interview.

Magnus, a former police chief 'who is known as a progressive law enforcement leader,' said he will not comply with the request.

"I am excited about the progress I made and look forward continuing that work," he told the outlet.

That said, the Mayorkas isn't the only one calling for Magnus' head. Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers demanded his resignation following complaints over his job performance - including reports that he's fallen asleep during meetings.

Under Magnus' watch, a record 2.3 million migrants were encountered by CBP in fiscal year 2022.

"Based on a recent report by Politico, U.S. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus has been sleeping on the job – literally. It is unacceptable for someone in such a critical position to skip high-level meetings because of his sleep schedule. America’s top border official is prioritizing naps over national security. Magnus has been snoring through the skyrocketing border crossings since he got the job. Under his supervision, we’ve seen record-breaking border crossings month after month," said Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) in a statement to the Daily Caller.

According to Magnus, Mayorkas said he had lost confidence in him.

On Tuesday, Magnus ignored an order from Mayorkas not to attend a meeting of Border Patrol chiefs in El Paso.

"After me making extensive attempts to reach [Mayorkas] and discuss the matter, I went to the meeting so I could engage with the chiefs on various issues and concerns," Magnus said. "I also met with Chief Ortiz to see how we might best work together moving forward."