Trump Says "Election Far From Over"; Biden "Honored & Humbled" After MSM Declares Him President-Elect

The mainstream media has launched a coordinated effort to proclaim Joe Biden President-Elect.

President Trump and his campaign team have reminded Americans that "legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

As Constitutional lawyer, Jenna Ellis explains: "Joe Biden is not the president-elect just because media declares him so."

Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved.

As a reminder, here are the official dates that matter (as opposed to what CNN et al. think).

December 8: States are expected to resolve controversies at least six days before the meeting of electors.

December 14: Electors meet in respective states to certify their votes for President and Vice President.

As Trump said earlier, "this election is far from over."

Update (1300ET): Obama has released a statement on his former VP's victory:

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

According to the NYT: "Biden’s victory amounted to a repudiation of Mr. Trump by millions of voters exhausted with his divisive conduct and chaotic administration, and was delivered by an unlikely alliance of women, people of color, old and young voters and a sliver of disaffected Republicans. Mr. Trump is only the third elected president since World War II to lose re-election, and the first in more than a quarter-century."

Update (1230ET): Despite her Dems crushing defeat, Nancy Pelosi is already launching her bid to retain her speakership sending a letter to fellow Democrats seeking their support. Pelosi has led the caucus since 2003, and had made it no mystery in recent weeks that she intended to retain that position in the next Congress under Joe Biden.

CNN was the first to make the call projecting Pennsylvania, and therefore the presidency, for Biden. Within minutes, decision desks at ABC, NBC, CBS and the Associated Press also determined Biden had won Pennsylvania, pushing him above the 270 electoral votes to win the White House. The calls came moments after the release of a fresh batch of roughly 2,800 ballots from Philadelphia that were overwhelmingly for Biden. Several minutes later, the Fox News decision desk joined in, also projecting that Biden would win Nevada.

Biden, meanwhile, is preparing to deliver a statement at 2000ET.

Update (1200ET): Nancy Pelosi has delivered a statement claiming Americans voted for a "unifier" in Joe Biden.

She has also already launched her bid for another term to be speaker.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are already changing their bios to "President-elect" and "Vice President-elect".

World leaders from Justin Trudeau to German Chancellor are congratulating Joe Biden, while President Trump alleges that Biden is relying on his media allies to steal the election.

Tweet from Mayor of Paris: "welcome back, America" — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 7, 2020

Update (1150ET): Trump has just released a statement and refused to concede, saying the election is far from over, claiming that, beginning Monday, the Trump Campaign will take the battle to the courts.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room - and then fight in court to block their access. "So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands." - President Donald J. Trump

Biden has released a statement of his own.

I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together.

Rudy Giuliani spoke out against the count, claiming multiple suspicious incidences of voter fraud in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, citing multiple examples of 'dead' people having voted in Philadelphia multiple times since they died.

Update (1140ET): With Fox News projecting that Biden has won both PA and Nevada, it looks extremely likely that Joe Biden will soon be officially declared the 46th president of the US.

According to CNN, Joe Biden spent the morning with his family at his home in Delaware, and is planning to address the nation tonight,with the theme being that he will govern for everybody, not just his voters.

Trump's Campaign has just released a statement claiming that the voters will be the ones who decide who wins the race, not the media.

Update (1130ET): With Pennsylvania reporting practically all of its ballots, it looks like Joe Biden has managed to edge out the president and clinch the Keystone State, with CNN, the AP, NBC News and a host of other outlets calling the election for Biden.

BIDEN wins Pennsylvania, clinching the presidency, per @CNN



Kamala Harris will be the first minority and woman to become vice president — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) November 7, 2020

Though delays had been expected, officials in PA anounced earlier this morning that the finaly numbers would be in around mid-day. It appears they have kept their promise.

So far, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, the AP and the NYT have declared Biden the winner.

Fox News is still waiting on a decision.

Notably, Edison research, a data firm that many media outlets rely on for making calls, has not projected a winner in Pennsylvania yet because of a "lack of clarity" around the number and what types of ballots remain to be counted.

That hasn't stopped reporters from jubilantly declaring Kamala Harris the winner.

Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman, Black and Asian American vice president-elect. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump appeared to be pulling ahead in Arizona's Maricopa County. This wouldn't be the first time the MSM has called it for Biden, but it seems like all of them are in agreement this time around.

After leaving a crowd of fervent supporters out in the cold for hours, former Vice President Joe Biden finally stepped up to the podium at around 2300ET, to deliver what sounded more like a routine press corp update than a victory speech.

"It’s as slow as it goes,” Mr. Biden said, describing watching the numbers dribble in on television. “As slow as it goes it can be numbing."

As the NYT reminds us, it has now been four days since Election Day. As long as that might seem, it’s nowhere near the 36 days it took in 2000 before the Supreme Court ended the counting and effectively declared George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore.

At this point, four states will determine the outcome of the presidency, and unfortunately for the president, despite a showing that surpassed even the most optimistic expectations of pollsters like Nate Silver, Biden has crept ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada and even Georgia and Arizona.

This is how big the Philly suburbs were for Biden: He is +283,061 votes in Bucks, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery Counties That's +94,708 (and counting) vs Clinton. A 50% increase over her margin.

At last check, Joe Biden was leading with 264 electoral votes, while Trump was trailing with 214.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Fox

President Trump and his team will hold a press conference to 11:30. Already, Twitter is censoring all of Trump's tweets this morning as the president rages about skulduggery on the other side, including tens of thousands of illegal late votes.

According to Trump, tens of thousands of votes were illegally received by the other side after polls closed on Tuesday.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)! https://t.co/CW1tivI45c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

....This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

....Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

In PA, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Saturday morning on CNN that there were about 20,000 mail-in ballots left to count there and that the county planned to release updated vote tallies around midday.

Biden maintained his lead as elections officials in four key states plowed through ballots Friday, but enough ballots remained outstanding that it was too soon to definitively call a win in any of the states.

Biden’s lead in Arizona, which has shrunk somewhat as ballots were counted, was 29,861 as of early Saturday.

A new law that sent ballots to all registered voters because of the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the slow pace of election results in Nevada, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state said Friday.

The tightest lead for Biden is in Georgia, where he was separated from Trump by just 4,020 votes early Saturday, close enough that the race will likely be headed for a recount.

In Pennsylvania, his erstwhile home state, Biden’s lead was at 28,877 early Saturday, bolstered by results from Philadelphia that came in during the day. He also led in Nevada, where he was ahead of Trump by 22,657 votes early Saturday.

In Arizona, Biden’s lead has shrunk somewhat as ballots were counted overnight dropped it to 29,861 as of early Saturday.

Trump made no public remarks but made vague accusations regarding military ballots and other voting procedures on Twitter.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president,” Trump tweeted, pointing out the irony in all the social media companies warnings. "I could make that claim also."

On another note, in Georgia, Sen. David Perdue, Republican of Georgia, has failed to secure enough votes to prevent his race going to a runoff, meaning Democrats will get another chance in January to flip the Senate back to their control, as two GOP senators will now face runoffs in January, which could flip up to 2 GOP seats back to the Dems, swinging the balance of power back into Democratic control across the board. Sen. Perdue still has a razor-thin margin over Jon Ossoff, his Democratic challenger. A rematch will be required if neither candidate takes a majority of votes. The second election will be held on Jan 5. A special runoff between the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock and GOP Sen Kelly Loeffler will take place on the same day, leaving Georgia the center of the American political universe.