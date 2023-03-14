Treasury To Give Biden Family 'Suspicious Activity' Banking Reports To GOP Investigators

The Treasury Department is finally complying with a request to release suspicious activity reports (SARs) generated in connection with the Biden family and their associates' business transactions.

US banks have filed over 150 SARs from Hunter and President Joe Biden's brother, James, which included "large" amounts of money tagged for further review by the Treasury. According to a 2020 report, SARs "often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud."

In December, the Treasury denied Congressional investigators access to the SARs.

“Most Americans have never heard the term ‘Suspicious Activity Reports.’ These are actual reports that financial institutions file with the Treasury Department when they see suspicious activity,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told Epoch TV’s Joshua Phillip in an interview for the “Newsmakers” program at the time.

“Typically, it’s money laundering type of activity, so most Americans don’t get these. Or if they do, there is a good reason for it. But there are 150 of them on Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the President’s brother, and that to me is a big concern,” Jordan said.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.



Hunter & the Biden family have peddled access to enrich themselves, racking up 150 SARs for shady deals.



Even worse, we know Joe was involved in selling U.S. natural gas to China.



We'll keep pushing for transparency & accountability. https://t.co/pSc00qUMso — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 6, 2022

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) demanded the records from the Treasury on January 11, however the Treasury denied the request - citing "improper disclosure" of relevant information which could hinder the Biden administration's ability to "conduct of law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities," Breitbart reports.

The Treasury’s compliance comes after the committee’s probe has so far met resistance from Hunter Biden and from some of his associates, such as Serbian politician Vuk Jeremić and Hunter’s art dealer. While the probe has met resistance, the committee has found a few key individuals willing to comply. The Biden family’s former top financial lieutenant Eric Schwerin is expected to “soon” provide requested documents to the committee. Schwerin, who shared bank accounts with Joe Biden and was dubbed the family’s “moneyman,” was also the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a fund created by Hunter Biden and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania. In addition, Joe Biden’s former executive assistant Kathy Chung is scheduled on April 4 to sit for a requested transcribed interview with the committee’s investigation into the Biden family business and Joe Biden’s classified document scandal. Chung was hired as Joe Biden’s assistant when he was vice president after a recommendation from Hunter Biden. Chung appears in numerous email threads on Hunter’s “laptop from hell.” -Breitbart

"It's As Bad As We Thought"

On Sunday, Comer told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that money from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flowed to the Biden family.

"It’s as bad as we thought… Since we’ve last spoken we have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our committee," said Comer.

"In the last two weeks we’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys. And that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family in their various schemes around the world. So now we have in hand documents We have in hand documents in hand that show just how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party."

Biden family members attempted to sell access & influence around the world.@GOPoversight has communicated with multiple witnesses & continues to follow the Biden money trail.



We will be transparent & provide the facts for the American people. @MariaBartiromo @SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/EYfQn8WEXB — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 12, 2023

Suspicious activities indeed...