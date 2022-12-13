Biden Fires Kinky They/Them Luggage-Stealing Nuke Official

Who could have seen this coming?

Having been accused of stealing luggage from airports in two separate incidents, President Biden's non-binary deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition has left the administration.

A Department of Energy spokesperson said on Monday evening:

"Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters."

Brinton, 35, who was appointed in June, faces charges for the incidents at both the Las Vegas and Minneapolis airports and they are due in court in Minnesota on December 19.

The White House has repeatedly refused to comment on the scandal, claiming it is a non-political issue.

The Department of Energy has also tried to distance Biden from the issue.

We are sure the groundswell of the Alphabet-Twitter will be up in arms decrying the Biden administrations decision to fire the klepto as some brazen act of prejudice and bias is some form transphobism?