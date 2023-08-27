Biden To Fund New Covid-19 Vaccine "For Everybody ... Whether They've Gotten It Before Or Not"

President Joe Biden on Friday told reporters that he's planning to request more money from Congress to develop a new coronavirus vaccine.

"I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is ne- — necessary — that works," the official White House transcript reads.

"Tentatively, it is recommended that — it will likely be recommended that everybody get it no matter whether they’ve gotten it before or not."

Biden:

"I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress, a request for additional funding for NEW VACCINE...Tentatively it is recommended, it would likely be recommended, everybody get it… whether they got before or not” 🤡pic.twitter.com/7l3Mgr6bV5 — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) August 26, 2023

The announcement follows a recorded rise in Covid-19 cases in some regions, which has been accompanied by the return of mask mandates and cancelled classes by some colleges and businesses.

New vaccines containing the version of the omicron strain XBB.1.5 are already being developed by Pfizer, Novavax and Moderna. However, the virus’s continuing mutation will likely necessitate updated vaccines.



The Biden administration’s supplemental funding request for Congress for the start of the new fiscal year did not include COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead, the White House asked for roughly $40 billion to fund short-term key priorities such as more aide for Ukraine, federal disaster funds, climate change and border priorities. -The Hill

Maybe this time it will actually be safe and effective?