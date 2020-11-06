Biden Gains On Trump In PA, Takes Lead In Georgia, As Day Three Of Post-Election Counting Continues

As we head into day three of counting the ballots, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt told CNN he expects an update in the next few hours as they kept counting through the night.

There are 50,000 votes left to be counted there, he said. Despite a dustup that was the result of observers from both the Trump and Biden campaigns have been present observing the counting process, Schmidt said. “We have no doubt when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners” he added.

Here's the most up to date map from Bloomberg:

In Georgia, Biden took a lead of more than 900 votes at about 0430 Friday morning: the lead has since grown to 1,096 votes. He gained the lead initially came after Clayton County in the Atlanta suburbs reported a bucket of ballots. Biden had been winning a huge proportion of the votes in that area. Other Atlanta suburbs are still reporting.

Georgia hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992, He won in the state by 13,000 votes, garnering 43% of the votes cast. With 14,097 votes left to count in Georgia President Trump's lead over Joe Biden had evaporated to a mere 1,775 votes

In PA, Trump’s lead stood at 18,229 votes at 0600ET though it seems to steadily be shrinking. More mailed-in ballots, which Biden is winning by a healthy margin, are still expected to be counted, with many of them from the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia and its suburbs. More mailed-in ballots are also set to be counted on Friday in Allegheny County, the home of Pittsburgh.

However, in Georgia, a local reporter summed up the situation with all the attendant frustration and vitriol. Robin Kemp, the reporter in Clayton County, acknowledged that "yes" the votes are still being counted" and that no clear winner has emerged.

If, by some miracle, Biden does pull off a victory in Georgia, it would be a historic moment for Dems. But it wouldn't necessarily translate to a victory: Also, for readers who aren't familiar with the other votes that take days to fully count these are validly cast ballots, just being counted now.

Biden also retains leads in the states of Nevada and Arizona, where ballots are still being counted, and mail in ballots from thousands of older retirees remain to be counted. While the MSM is branding those states as Biden upsets, with votes being counted at a glacial pace, there is still plenty of room for Trump to pull through.

With PA remaining the biggest available prize, every major network has Biden leading with at least 253 electoral votes, meaning that if he were to win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Fox News and the Associated Press have both called the race for Biden in Arizona, projecting him as the winner of that state’s 11 electoral votes, though other networks have abstained.

While the MSM seems to be fixated on Biden winning Arizona and Nevada, conservative and independent journalists have focused on the Democrats' dragging their feet on counting the votes in PA.

Delaware County, PA.



Two workers literally filling out ballots.



This thing is so crooked.



pic.twitter.com/IZToAUb5iv — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) November 6, 2020

While USPS proclaimed that it may have somehow lost mail-in ballots, raising the specter of an "illegitimate" vote, stock futures turned red as markets began to contemplate the 'doomsday scenario'.

If Biden does pull away with GA...

As stock futures turn red, it seems nobody wants to even acknowledge the growing possibility of we have lightheartedly called "the doomsday scenario". That is, if Biden wins GA and its 16 electoral votes, but loses Arizona (11) and Nevada (6), the race could ultimately come down to PA, potentially leaving either the Supreme Court, or the House, to decide the outcome of the vote.

As the legal wrangling drags on, the DOJ is looking into whether mail-in ballots in Nevada were improperly cast by people who'd moved out of the state, while a federal judge denied the Trump campaign's emergency request to stop counting in Philadelphia. Though Trump has stumbled in court, the lawsuit claims are still arousing his base.