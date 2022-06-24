Biden Given 'Cheat Sheet' That Instructs Him How To 'Say Hello' And 'Sit Down'

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden was photographed holding a “cheat sheet” given to him by his advisers instructing him on how to enter a room, say “hello,” sit down, talk to other people and then depart.

Yes, really.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” states the bullet point list before going on to tell Biden, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

“Press enters,” the cheat sheet continues. “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes). Press departs (t). YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question. Note: Liz is joining virtually. YOU thank participants. YOU depart.”

'YOU take YOUR seat.' @POTUS given cheat sheet on how to enter a room. pic.twitter.com/AVG4Fkp6SS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2022

Why on earth does the leader of a free world require an instruction manual on how to behave like a normal human? This is like something you would give to an autistic child doing a high school presentation.

“How mentally out of it is this geriatric patient that he needs to be told to sit down and say hello?” asks Chris Menahan.

“He’s already the least popular president in American history and yet they just continue to use and abuse him for all he’s worth.”

As we have exhaustively highlighted, Biden’s mental frailties, which routinely manifest themselves in the form of verbal gaffes and confused, befuddled behavior, are of real concern to Democrats given that Biden will be 82 years old by the time he begins a second term.

Another example occurred earlier this month when Biden appeared baffled as to whether or not he was visiting Saudi Arabia.

Last week, he also mistakenly made reference to the “L-G-B-T-Q-L” community.

According to a report by the New York Times, Democrats are panicking at the thought of Biden once again going up against Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

“They have watched as a commander in chief who built a reputation for gaffes has repeatedly rattled global diplomacy with unexpected remarks that were later walked back by his White House staff, and as he has sat for fewer interviews than any of his recent predecessors,” reported the newspaper.

