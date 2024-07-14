Biden Halts 'Trump Is Hitler' Ads After Assassination Attempt

Authored by Luis Carnelio via HeadlineUSA.com,

The scandal-plagued Biden campaign has pulled all its ads against former President Donald Trump after he was nearly killed by a shooter on Saturday.

Joe Biden is “pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible,” a campaign official told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday morning.

The ads would have likely labeled Trump as an existential threat ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden’s anti-Trump claims have rightfully led critics to question whether this heavily partisan rhetoric has incited violence against Trump.

This rhetoric often conflates Trump with dictators, including Adolf Hitler, and suggests he would end “Democracy” if elected.

Just on Friday, Biden appeared at a campaign rally in Michigan, where he labeled Trump a “threat to this nation.”

Several conservatives quickly called out the past anti-Trump rhetoric that could have fueled violence against the former president.

Cartoonist Scott Adams on Twitter wrote, “The Biden campaign is pausing its ad campaign that was obviously designed to get Trump assassinated. The Fine People Hoax probably just killed one spectator, injured another, and almost ended Trump. This is all on Biden."

Kyle Mann, the Babylon Bee’s editor-in-chief, added, “When you call your political opponent Hitler for 4 years, don’t act surprised when you inspire your followers to try to kill him.”

Outkick founder Clay Travis echoed Mann’s remarks, writing, “I am f**king furious beyond words. F**k every left wing media member who has been calling him Hitler for the past eight years. This is on them. They made this happen.” Travis’s post has reached nearly 5 million views.

Director James Wood wrote, “We were two inches away from a civil war today. It is not a prospect I relish, but one that is to be feared if Democrats don’t stop with their absurd vile Hitler analogies and their assassination glee.”

We were two inches away from a civil war today. It is not a prospect I relish, but one that is to be feared if Democrats don't stop with their absurd vile Hitler analogies and their assassination glee.

Comedian and host Dave Smith similar said, “How the f**k can you say he’s literally Hitler and Democracy is on the line but we wish him a speedy recovery and political violence is never acceptable?”

The Daily Wire posted a video compilation of several legacy media outlets comparing Trump to Hitler.

The Daily Wire posted a video compilation of several legacy media outlets comparing Trump to Hitler.

Other critics were equally vocal in their responses.

Other critics were equally vocal in their responses.

A shocking and tragic day for the nation -- and an amazing, heroic response from President Trump.



A shocking and tragic day for the nation -- and an amazing, heroic response from President Trump.

You cannot repeatedly and endlessly label a major party candidate and former president Actual Hitler, a full-scale threat to democracy, without radically increasing the danger of…

God bless President Trump and our secret service. I haven't ever been angrier. This is what calling him Hitler for eight years caused.

If Trump were as bad as Biden and other Democrats say he is — if he were a tyrant on par with Hitler himself — then why would they be grateful to hear he's safe and doing well? Either their characterizations of Trump are false or their sympathy is.