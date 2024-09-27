Biden-Harris Admin Let A Staggering 650,000 Criminal Illegals Loose In The US: ICE

New data from US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) reveals that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'

Members of Venezuelan gang tren de aragua

In a response to a March letter from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), deputy DHS Director Patrick J. Lechleitner writes:

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE and on the agency's non-detained docket. Of those, 435,729 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges."

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities.

Of those, more than 13,000 illegals convicted of homicide and 15,000 convicted of sexual assault are roaming the country.

"To see the numbers on paper, it just goes to show of how real this threat is…Americans deserve to feel safe," Gonzales told Fox News.

“To see the numbers on paper, it just goes to show of how real this threat is…Americans deserve to feel safe.” -@RepTonyGonzales on newly released data showing thousands with criminal records are on the loose in the U.S. under border czar Harris. #HarrisBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/c09Hj9NcEr — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 27, 2024

ICE called out so-called "sanctuary" cities as part of the problem, noting in their response:

"ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities."

The letter also stressed DHS' efforts to remove illegals; "From mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024, DHS removed or returned more than 893,600 individuals, including more than 138,300 individuals in family units. The majority of all individuals encountered at the Southwest Border over the past three years have been removed, returned, or expelled."

the Biden administration came under fire for releasing many migrants who came to the U.S. border into the interior, which coincided with a sharp drop in deportations as it focused on prioritizing public safety and national security threats. There were 142,580 removals in FY 23, up considerably from 72,177 in FY 22 and 59,011 in FY 21, but still down from the highs of 267,258 under the Trump administration in FY 19. -Fox News

"It may be shocking to hear that the Biden-Harris administration is actively releasing tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens into our communities, but their own numbers conclusively prove this to be the case. This defies all common sense," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green told Fox News Digital. "Under President Biden and his ‘border czar,’ Vice President Harris, DHS law enforcement has been directed to mass-release illegal aliens whom they know have criminal convictions or are facing charges for serious crimes—and these dangerous, destructive individuals are making their way into every city and state in this country. How many more Americans need to die or be victimized before this administration is forced to abide by the laws they swore to uphold? This is madness. It is something no civilized, well-functioning society should tolerate."