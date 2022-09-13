Biden Immigration Boss Apologizes After CBP 'Retweets' Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller

While Vice President Kamala Harris has assured us that the southern US border is 'secure' (despite illegal immigration on track for a record-breaking 2 million arrests this fiscal year), some Customs and Border Protection social media kid is probably out of a job for 'liking' a tweet by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller which was critical of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller

"Violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is arrayed against those whose only crime is dissent," Miller tweeted. "The law has been turned from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them."

In a separate tweet, Miller said that "The media's greatest power is its ability to frame what is a dire national crisis (eg "cops are racist" summer '20) and what is not. Biden's eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic-he's ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent."

Both of which CBP West Texas retweeted.

Where's the lie?

Liberals promptly melted down - resulting in CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus apologizing for the retweets.

"This must not happen again," he tweeted Saturday.

Totally unacceptable and disappointing that any CBP Twitter account was used to R/T offensive, unauthorized content. We’ve removed the content and will deactivate the account. The Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate. This must not happen again. pic.twitter.com/O0Vwr3K7nI — CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus (@CBPChrisMagnus) September 11, 2022

We hope whoever tweeted that lands on their feet.