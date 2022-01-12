Biden Job Approval Plummets To 33% As Majority Think US Democracy 'In Danger Of Collapse'
President Joe Biden's approval rating has hit an all-time low in Quinnipiac's latest poll - which has the oldest US president at just 33%, while 53% of those polled disapprove.
President Biden's overall approval rating in the last seven Quinnipiac polls: 49%, 46%, 42%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 33%.— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 12, 2022
The poll also revealed that:
- A majority of Americans, 58 - 37 percent, think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse.
- Republicans say 62 - 36 percent, independents say 57 - 39 percent, and Democrats say 56 - 37 percent they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse.
- Just over half of Americans (53 percent) expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime, 28 percent expect them to remain about the same, and 15 percent expect them to ease.
- 59-33% say Trump should NOT run for president
- 57-34% say there WASN'T widespread voter fraud in 2020
- 70% say the economy is 'not so good,' or 'poor' (35% and 35%)
Meanwhile, 50% of those polled think the January 6th Capitol riot was an attack on Democracy that should never be forgotten, while 44% say people are making too big a deal out of it, and it's time to move on.
This is down from an August poll when 57% said it should never be forgotten, and 38% were ready to move on.
As far as Trump's responsibility in J6: 43% say he bears a lot of responsibility, 18% say he bears some responsibility, 16% say 'not much' and 20% say none at all.
Comparing Trump and Biden, Trump's average lowest job approval was 37%, while Biden's is hanging out at 41.9%.
If even the left-wing pollsters have numbers this bad for Biden, the real numbers must be even more horrific. https://t.co/LiV8S7f7O4— Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 12, 2022