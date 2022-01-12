Biden Job Approval Plummets To 33% As Majority Think US Democracy 'In Danger Of Collapse'

President Joe Biden's approval rating has hit an all-time low in Quinnipiac's latest poll - which has the oldest US president at just 33%, while 53% of those polled disapprove.

President Biden's overall approval rating in the last seven Quinnipiac polls: 49%, 46%, 42%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 33%. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 12, 2022

The poll also revealed that:

A majority of Americans, 58 - 37 percent, think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse.

Republicans say 62 - 36 percent, independents say 57 - 39 percent, and Democrats say 56 - 37 percent they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse.

Just over half of Americans (53 percent) expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime , 28 percent expect them to remain about the same, and 15 percent expect them to ease.

, 28 percent expect them to remain about the same, and 15 percent expect them to ease. 59-33% say Trump should NOT run for president

57-34% say there WASN'T widespread voter fraud in 2020

70% say the economy is 'not so good,' or 'poor' (35% and 35%)

Meanwhile, 50% of those polled think the January 6th Capitol riot was an attack on Democracy that should never be forgotten, while 44% say people are making too big a deal out of it, and it's time to move on.

This is down from an August poll when 57% said it should never be forgotten, and 38% were ready to move on.

As far as Trump's responsibility in J6: 43% say he bears a lot of responsibility, 18% say he bears some responsibility, 16% say 'not much' and 20% say none at all.

Comparing Trump and Biden, Trump's average lowest job approval was 37%, while Biden's is hanging out at 41.9%.