Biden Urges Congress To Extend Eviction Moratorium In 11th Hour Plea

President Biden has asked Congress to extend an eviction moratorium set to expire on Saturday, saying in a statement that while he would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to do so, "the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available."

"In June, when the CDC extended the eviction moratorium until July 31, the Supreme Court's ruling stated that "clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary..."

.@PressSec says there will not be an extension of the eviction moratorium, despite the spread of the Delta variant, citing SCOTUS: pic.twitter.com/FD5cdXIMF1 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 29, 2021

"For nearly 11 months, the CDC's eviction moratorium has served as a critical backstop to prevent hard-pressed renters and their families who lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic from being evicted for nonpayment of rent," reads a Thursday statement by the White House.

"In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, the President calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."

Last month the Supreme court left the CDC's moratorium intact in a 5-4 vote, however Justice Brett Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court's liberal justices in determining that the CDC had exceeded its authority, and would not be able to extend it again unless by an act of Congress.

So - if Biden gets his way and Congress whips out some 11th hour legislation, renters get stimmies and don't have to pay their landlords, while landlords get nothing and are dying on the vine.

We can't imagine this 'plea' is in good faith - as Biden could have asked Congress to act any time after the Supreme Court hamstrung the executive branch on the issue.

Read the entire statement below: