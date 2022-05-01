Biden Price Hike: Most Americans Blame US President For Higher Gas Prices

A majority of Americans still don't believe the Biden administration's ham-fisted attempts to shove the "Putin's Price Hike™" narrative down our throats.

According to a new Rasmussen poll, when asked whether Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame for higher fuel prices, "76% of Republicans think Biden bears most responsibility for higher fuel prices, as do 24% of Democrats and 54% of voters not affiliated with either major party."

What's more, 84% of likely US voters believe the rising price of gasoline, home heating oil and other petroleum products is a 'serious problem.' 61% say it's a 'very serious problem.'

And when did the vast majority of this inflation occur? Pre-Ukraine.

Rasmussen's findings echo those from several weeks ago, as NBC's Tom Costello reported on "The Today Show" that people aren't buying the Putin Price Hike narrative.

"President Biden is trying to label this Putin's price hike. Well most Americans, according to an NBC News poll, are not buying that. Only 6% blame Putin; most believe that President Biden's policies are very much to blame."

And in March, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed that more Americans blame Biden than the Ukraine invasion or corporate greed for the rise in gas prices.

Forty-one percent of those polled say the Biden Administration’s economic policies are more responsible for the recent rise in gas prices. Two other factors tied for second place at 24% each. The first was the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions against Russia, while the second factor was oil companies charging more. -WCSC, Mar. 30

What was that, Joe?

That said, talk to us about the cost of energy when Putin shuts off gas to Europe.