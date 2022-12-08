Biden Renews Push For 'Assault Weapon' Ban, But Key GOP Senator Says 'No Longer On The Table'

President Biden on Wednesday renewed a push to ban so-called 'assault weapons' during remarks at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

While discussing his meetings with the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims, Biden said he was able to get "the most significant gun law passed in 30 years," but that it was not enough.

"...Our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased and sold, the attempt to ban assault weapons, a whole range of things that are just common sense, just simple common sense," he said. "But you know, we did it before, you may remember, in the nineties we did it…And guess what, it worked. The number of violent mass murders reduced were significant, a lot of people’s lives were saved. You know, we can do it again."

Biden was referring to a 1994 'assault weapons ban' authored by then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C), who was a congressman from Brooklyn. Schumer argued that the banned rifles were not made for hunting or target practice - but instead "they are made simply to kill as many people, people, people as possible. As fast as possible."

The impact of the assault weapons prohibition was mixed. The federal assault weapons ban was originally in effect between 1994 and 2004 as part of former President Clinton's crime bill. Since its expiration, Democrats have been actively pushing for the ban to be reinstated. -Fox News

A top GOP Senator, however, says Democrats' gun-grabbing ambitions may fall to the wayside.

"I don’t think that’s on the table," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in a Wednesday statement to Fox News in response to a question about whether he thinks the assault weapon ban will gain any traction.

Seemingly confirming Cornyn's comment was Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who told Fox News that the Senate "has a lot on our plate," when asked about the last-minute gun bill - noting that as of today, there are "probably not 60 votes" for the bill - meaning Democrats are unlikely to find 10 GOP senators willing to break a filibuster to allow the law to pass.

On Wednesday Blumenthal joined fellow Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois and the anti-gun March Fourth Coalition, to host a press conference aimed at urging the Senate to pass an assault weapons ban in the lame-duck session.