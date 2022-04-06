Biden Reportedly Nominating Another Gun-Grabber To Head ATF 

The Biden administration is allegedly taking another crack at nominating a new anti-gun nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) after learning from their failed attempt to nominate radical gun-control advocate David Chipman last year, according to Politico, citing multiple sources close to the White House.

The report states that two people familiar with the Biden administration's discussions indicated 'serious' consideration is underway for Steve Dettelbach, a former federal attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, to become the new ATF nominee.

Chipman was a disastrous pick by the Biden administration last year to only be rescinded in September. He has openly advocated to do everything in his power to strip Americans of their 2nd Amendment right to own a firearm, a move that is widely unpopular considering violent crime is still on the rise across the country.

With the conflict in Ukraine and the US cities even more dangerous, the Biden administration could be attempting to pitch what may appear to be a 'centralist' nominee (compared to Chipman). However, not entirely, because Dettelbach's failed run for attorney general of Ohio in 2018 revealed his anti-gun agenda, which includes reinstating the assault weapons ban, universal background registration checks, gun confiscation for misdemeanor crimes, and even disarming teachers, according to advocacy group Gun Owners of America (GOA).

GOA said, "So, we know that Steve Dettlebach is a big-time gun control supporter. And, support for infringements on our constitutionally-protected rights should disqualify anyone from and every public office."

Also responding to the report is Maryland-based gun advocacy group The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN), who pointed out, "while Dettelbach on the surface may seem like less of a gun grabber than an activist like David Chipman, in reality, they are cut from the same cloth."

"Dettelbach serves only to appease those that couldn't vote for Chipman because of Chipman's obvious inherent bias. In reality, Dettelbach holds the same views as Chipman and, if nominated for ATF director, will ultimately be another instrument in Biden's war on guns through subversion of the legislative process," TMGN continued.

Multiple sources told Politico the announcement of a new ATF nominee could come as soon as mid-May.