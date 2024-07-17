Biden Seeks Supreme Court Term Limits, Medical Debt Cancellation, Rent Controls

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Whoever is behind Biden’s campaign has gone completely mad. Is the goal to make Vance and Trump look like centrists?

Term Limits for the Supreme Court?!

The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Planning to Back Major Changes to the Supreme Court

As Republicans gather in Milwaukee, President Biden is making his own news: He is planning to throw his support behind sweeping changes to the Supreme Court, part of an effort to appeal to progressives less than four months before Election Day. The president is expected to soon call for legislation that would set term limits and impose enforceable ethics rules on Supreme Court justices, according to people who have been briefed on the discussions. He is also considering backing a constitutional amendment that would limit or overturn the sweeping immunity granted to presidents, the people said. Biden and his advisers have been working behind the scenes to lock down the support of progressive lawmakers, who have largely continued to back the president even as other Democrats have called on him to abandon his re-election campaign. The president, in a recent speech, called for eliminating medical debt, another issue championed by progressive lawmakers.

Constitutional Ignored

Like all Federal judges, Supreme Court Justices serve lifetime appointments on the Court, in accordance with Article III of the United States Constitution.

The actual wording is “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.”

Justices can be impeached.

Rent Control

He's obviously struggling with the teleprompter. Too bad he doesn't know his own recently announced policy he hopes to push through Congress that would limit rent raises to 5% — Just me today 🇺🇸🏝️🌅 🎶 (@genie_barb) July 16, 2024

I played that several times and this is what I come up with “I am about to announce you can’t raise it more than 55 dollars.”

Massive applause.

Dear Biden Speech Writers

Dear Biden speech writers, you are advised to not use the % sign in teleprompts because Biden might confuse % with a 5.

Also, I suggest a much larger font. Otherwise “rent more than 55%” might come out like “board man 55 dollars” which is what Biden actually sounded like as he struggled with the teleprompter.

Someone Please Explain

Will rent control, medical debt cancellation, and unconstitutional Supreme Court silliness (or proposed amendments), appeal to independents on average?

Step-by-step, Biden gets more and more radical. But the Progressive wing is already 100% behind Biden. This cannot possibly gain the Democrats any votes.

I thought the same about Trump’s pick of J.D. Vance for Vice President. But Biden’s proposal is worse.

I will discuss Vance in a second post.

Powell Says the US Really Needs to Fix the Unsustainable Deficit

Dear president Biden, please note that Powell Says the US Really Needs to Fix the Unsustainable Deficit

And here you go promising free money to eliminate medical debt, more student loan forgiveness, and every other wet dream of the Progressives including rent control that has backfired everywhere it’s been tried.

What is it about unsustainable path you fail to understand? If you took every penny from every billionaire, you would not come close to paying for everything you want to do.