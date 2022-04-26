Biden Senior Adviser Called 'Squad' Members 'F**king Idiots' According To NYT Reporters

The Director of Public Engagement for the White House and senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond called two members of the so-called 'squad' "fucking idiots," according to a new book by a pair of New York Times reporters seen by Fox News.

Rep. Cedric Richmond announces he's leaving Congress to work as an adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, on Nov. 17, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via A)

According to the book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, Richmond was referring to leftist Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), during the 2020 election as the progressive wing of the Democratic party looked to be staging a mutiny - cutting off the party's nose to spite its face.

Richmond had been targeted by the progressive activist group the Sunrise Movement over his fossil fuel industry ties and was not too happy with Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and the other "Squad" members, going as far as to call them "f---ing idiots." Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti also had words for "the Squad," albeit less harsh than Richmond, telling a Capitol Hill Biden ally that the "problem with the left is they don’t understand that they lost." -Fox News

The new book also highlights first lady Jill Biden's anger over Kamala Harris being tapped for VP despite attacking Joe Biden during the 2019 Democratic primary debates.

"There are millions of people in the United States,' she began, according to the book. "‘Why,’ she asked, ‘do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe,'"

Unfortunately for Dr. Jill, Ron Klain - Biden's current Chief-of-Staff, was behind Kamala's rise.