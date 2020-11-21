Frustrated Biden Snaps At Reporter For Shouting Question About Coronavirus

Is it just us, or do members of the Democratic Party's leadership seem more stressed out than usual lately?

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter on Friday after he asked a question about Biden's plans for responding to the coronavirus. CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked: "Mr. Biden, the Covid Task Force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom, sir?"

For whatever reason, Biden wasn't having it: "Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden shot back.

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn't answer.



“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

At that moment, Biden's staffers sprung into action: “Guys, let’s go! Move! Let’s go! Out!"

From Biden's response, to his staff's move to clear the room of reporters before things could get out of hand, it was an altogether Trumpian performance from a man who has gone to great lengths to try to define himself in opposition to his rival.

Other journalists criticized Biden for losing his cool, arguing that Erickson's question was valid. Indeed, many conservatives have slammed NYC's teachers' unions for effectively forcing city hall to close the schools despite new research showing that schools aren't a major contributor to infection rates. CDC Director Robert Redfield said during the most recent WH task force briefing that all schools should remain open.

Will MSM reporters now meekly accept the fact that shouting questions will again be deemed a bad, disrespectful thing now that Biden is expected to be taking the reins? That's ironic, since White House reporters like Kaitlan Collins and Playboy’s Brian Karem were widely praised for doing the same during briefings with Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Washington Examiner politics reporter Emily Larsen encouraged journalists to not let the tradition of shouting questions at the president (or "President-elect") die with Trump. And the Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra mused that Biden "wouldn't last a day" if he had to deal with the same level of media scrutiny as Trump.

How is that "shouting"?



This reporter is about as respectful as you can get https://t.co/M9tWZelSrP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2020

Biden would not last a day if he had to deal with the same media that Trump has to deal with — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2020

Of course, Biden isn't the only Democratic politician to suddenly snap at reporters in a moment of frustration this past week. NY Gov Andrew Cuomo, who has been awarded an Emmy for his "masterful" press briefings during the coronavirus outbreak, snapped at some local reporters during a press briefing this week when they demanded more clarity on whether NYC schools would be closing, or not.

Cuomo emerged from that incident with egg on his face, because moments after he made a big show about saying schools would remain open, news hit that the 3% 7-day positivity rate threshold had been reached, and that NYC schools would return to all-remote learning the following morning.