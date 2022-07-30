Biden Tests Positive For 'Rebound' COVID, Goes Back Into Isolation

One day after hanging around a bunch of CEOs (without a mask), fully vaccinated President Joe Biden has once against tested positive for COVID-19 in a so-called 'rebound' case after being treated with Paxlovid, his physician said in a Saturday letter.

Unlike Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, Biden reportedly "continues to feel quite well," according Dr. Kevin O'Connor. "This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation."

O'Connor added that Biden tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning before testing positive again on Saturday.