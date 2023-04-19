Biden Threatens To Veto GOP Bill Barring Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The White House announced on April 17 that President Joe Biden “strongly opposes” and would veto a bill that would prohibit taxpayer-funded institutions from allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

President Joe Biden speaks in Irvine, Calif., on Oct. 14, 2022. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

The bill would “amend the Education Amendments of 1972 to provide that for purposes of determining compliance with [T]itle IX of such Act in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the White House claimed that the bill “would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students—even those as young as elementary schoolers—playing on a team consistent with their gender identity.” They called the proposed legislation “discriminatory.”

“Politicians should not dictate a one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams. At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students, and would only put students at greater risk. Discrimination has no place in our nation’s schools or on our playing fields,” said the White House. “Instead of addressing the pressing issues that families and students face today—such as raising teacher pay, keeping guns out of schools, addressing the mental health crisis our youth face, and helping students learn and recover academically from unprecedented disruptions—Congressional Republicans have instead chosen to prioritize policies that discriminate against children,” they continued.

However, the statement failed to address issues faced by female athletes due to the presence of males in competitions, which has historically never been allowed to happen due to the biological advantages males possess.

H.R. 734 is a direct challenge to a newly proposed Title IX rule by the Biden administration’s Department of Education (DOE) that seeks to make school policies illegal if they “categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity just because of who they are.”

The rule is currently open to public comment.

