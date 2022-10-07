Biden Torched Over Tone-Deaf Corvette Tweet
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
While everyday Americans struggle to make ends meet and face record high gas prices, Joe Biden thought it would be a good idea to tweet a picture of himself behind the wheel of his gas guzzling classic sports car with a caption claiming he is “building a better America”.
Get in, folks. We're building a better America: https://t.co/V9Mzpw8kB0 pic.twitter.com/cMKiF0Lqwz— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 4, 2022
The responses were scathing:
If I am not mistaken, the 67 Chevy Corvette has a 327 cubic inch, L79 V8 engine rated at 350 horsepower with a 4-speed manual transmission.— US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 4, 2022
It is capable of going 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.
It runs on gasoline.
To build a better America - we will still need it.... https://t.co/TzKpWVjGf5
Northern California @POTUS pic.twitter.com/poJUykHJjw— MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) October 4, 2022
I guess electric vehicles are for only for us peasants.— True 🇺🇸 or 🇺🇸 False 💀 Operation Mindcrime (@tfrlse) October 4, 2022
Building back better https://t.co/HDaEAiIegK pic.twitter.com/QA53WZssgb— Edward (@edwardrussl) October 4, 2022
Building Ukraine back better pic.twitter.com/BNKWHjaDHT— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 4, 2022
October 4, 2022
45 seconds later pic.twitter.com/dUW15q6SvK— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 4, 2022
“A better America.” pic.twitter.com/WjBKB3gtXf— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2022
October 4, 2022
October 4, 2022
