Biden Torched Over Tone-Deaf Corvette Tweet

While everyday Americans struggle to make ends meet and face record high gas prices, Joe Biden thought it would be a good idea to tweet a picture of himself behind the wheel of his gas guzzling classic sports car with a caption claiming he is “building a better America”.

If I am not mistaken, the 67 Chevy Corvette has a 327 cubic inch, L79 V8 engine rated at 350 horsepower with a 4-speed manual transmission.



It is capable of going 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.



It runs on gasoline.



To build a better America - we will still need it.... https://t.co/TzKpWVjGf5 — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 4, 2022

I guess electric vehicles are for only for us peasants. — True 🇺🇸 or 🇺🇸 False 💀 Operation Mindcrime (@tfrlse) October 4, 2022

Building Ukraine back better pic.twitter.com/BNKWHjaDHT — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 4, 2022

45 seconds later pic.twitter.com/dUW15q6SvK — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 4, 2022

