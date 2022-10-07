print-icon
print-icon

Biden Torched Over Tone-Deaf Corvette Tweet

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 07, 2022 - 06:07 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While everyday Americans struggle to make ends meet and face record high gas prices, Joe Biden thought it would be a good idea to tweet a picture of himself behind the wheel of his gas guzzling classic sports car with a caption claiming he is “building a better America”.

The responses were scathing:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.  Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0